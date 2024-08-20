  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
Cast your ballot in LEO Weekly's Readers' Choice 2024

See Where Kentucky Ranks In Complaints With Its Internet

A new study shows just how high Kentucky ranks with frustrations with the state’s internet

By
Aug 20, 2024 at 12:24 pm
Kentucky ranks higher than many think in a new study on complaints about each state’s internet.
Kentucky ranks higher than many think in a new study on complaints about each state’s internet. Ascullion.com
Share on Nextdoor

Trouble with your internet? You’re not alone.


Kentuckians and other Americans across the country have been pouring in complaints about their internet for decades, but a recent study from byCrawford, a website building platform, found which states complain about their internet the most. Kentucky is not too far from the top spot.


Internet speed can make or break your day, from laggy calls to frozen videos. While many states have caught up with high-speed internet, others are still playing catch up, like Kentucky’s neighbor to the east, West Virginia, who ranked first in most complaints about their internet with 262.48 complaints per 100,000 residents.


“The internet is essential for many people’s daily lives and jobs. Some people even feel lost without it in their free time,” said Sam Crawford, director at byCrawford. “Given how frustrating it can be to deal with no internet or a poor connection, we wanted to see which states had the most complaints about internet quality… We also discovered that billing complaints and issues with internet availability were the most common type of complaint for all states.”


Kentucky ranked 12th, with 118.55 complaints per 100,000 residents in the Commonwealth. Those numbers come from data analyzed from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from 2014 to 2024 to find which states complain about their respective internet speeds and downtimes the most. The study also analyzed complaints regarding availability, billings and internet-based equipment..


North Dakota came in last, with only 25.45 complaints per 100,000 residents in the state.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Working Black In White Spaces: How Racial Discrimination In Louisville's Workplaces May Include Mayor Greenberg's Office

By Erica Rucker

Former Metro Council Member and Deputy Chief of Staff under the Craig Greenberg administration, Keisha Dorsey has filed ethics complaints against her former employers over a firing dispute.

LMPD Can't Be Trusted. Instead Of Dialing 911, Here's Who To Call For Help.

By Iyana Glaze

LMPD Can't Be Trusted. Instead Of Dialing 911, Here's Who To Call For Help.

Pig Beach BBQ At Louisville Waterfront Closed Suddenly. Why?

By Caleb Stultz

Pig Beach BBQ was in Louisville for one year before closing down.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe