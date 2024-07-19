Refuge For Women Honors ‘World Day Against Trafficking In Persons’ In Kentucky This July

  1. News
Jul 19, 2024 at 11:24 am
The Refuge for Women’s Hope Builders invests in women and children to keep them from being trafficked. Adobe Stock
On July 30, the 10th annual United Nations’ (UN) ‘World Day Against Human Trafficking in Persons' will bring more awareness to the plight of those who are trafficked daily around the world and here in Kentucky.


The Refuge for Women Kentucky is partnering with Hope Builders locally to end human trafficking and “bring hope and dignity to women of the bluegrass and beyond,” according to a press release.


“Refuge for Women’s Hope Builders is the opportunity to invest in the lives of women and children and give them freedom from human trafficking,” Refuge for Women Kentucky stated in a release.


According to The Safe House Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking, there has been a 177% increase in requests for survivor support over the last four year.


In Kentucky, there are over 140 confirmed cases of trafficking and a nearly 71% increase in victims of trafficking from 2020 to 2022. That comes from The Refuge for Women Kentucky.


You can find more information about the work The Refuge For Women and Hope Builders here.

