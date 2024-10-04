  1. News
Pups In Paristown To Adorn The Streets On Saturday, Oct. 5

The event starts at 10 a.m.

By
Oct 4, 2024 at 2:54 pm
Pups from all over will be at Pups In Paristown on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Pups from all over will be at Pups In Paristown on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Looking for something to do with your furry friend? Maybe you just got a new pup, and are trying to find new ways to socialize your new pal.

Pups In Paristown, "a tail-wagging extravaganza in the heart of Paristown," according to the Paristown Instagram page, is a benefit for the Kentucky Humane Society which takes in animals across Kentucky. Pups around Louisville can spend the day enjoying all the wondering sights and smells of a day dedicated to them.

This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, and features dog-related vendors, rescue nonprofits and an awesome canine splash zone that's sure to keep them entertained for hours.

All the while, if you are looking for a new puppy or a more experience canine, the Kentucky Humane Society will be showcase adoptable pups all day long.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
