Pups In Paristown To Adorn The Streets On Saturday, Oct. 5

Looking for something to do with your furry friend? Maybe you just got a new pup, and are trying to find new ways to socialize your new pal.
Pups In Paristown, "a tail-wagging extravaganza in the heart of Paristown," according to the Paristown Instagram page, is a benefit for the Kentucky Humane Society which takes in animals across Kentucky. Pups around Louisville can spend the day enjoying all the wondering sights and smells of a day dedicated to them.
This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, and features dog-related vendors, rescue nonprofits and an awesome canine splash zone that's sure to keep them entertained for hours.
All the while, if you are looking for a new puppy or a more experience canine, the Kentucky Humane Society will be showcase adoptable pups all day long.