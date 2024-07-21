President Joe Biden Has Left The Race For Re-Election

Under immense pressure from inside his own party, and after a poor debate performance in which he stumbled over a few words, President Joe Biden (81) has left the race for President. Many have cited that his age is a factor to the potential health of his performance in the coming years should he win the election. This leaves many questions for the American people as the Democratic Party will need to announce a new candidate with less than four months until the general election against convicted felon Donald Trump (78). Certainly, more to come in the next few days.Joe Biden has served the United States for more than 50 years as a Senator for the state of Delaware and as President since 2021.Read Biden's Letter:In comparison, Trump supporters have rallied around their candidate who has had more serious gaffes in speeches that could be attributed to age, and have yet to call for his exit even in light of his recent conviction on 34 fraud charges. Read Trump's speech from last week.Americans have some deep decisions to make over the next few weeks. With the exit of one of two elderly candidates, it is time to look towards what comes next and how this country can mend itself in light of the current climate.Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris going forward in the race.