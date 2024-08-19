Pig Beach BBQ At Louisville Waterfront Closed Suddenly. Why?

The Waterfront Park famous Pig Beach BBQ, which opened in 2023, is closing “effective immediately.”

Waterfront Park put out a statement on Facebook, mentioning that it learned that Pig Beach BBQ would be closing immediately on Sunday, Aug. 18.

“Waterfront Park has learned that Pig Beach BBQ has decided to close effectively immediately,” Waterfront Park said in a statement on Facebook. “While we are disappointed in this decision, we remain focused on creating a unique destination for everyone in our community. As we move forward, we will continue to innovate in this space. This is an amazing site and we remain optimistic that with the right operator who understands and sees this is an extraordinary and dynamic space, it will be successful.”

Pig Beach operated as a franchise in Louisville, and is originally based out of New York, and runs restaurants in Brooklyn and Queens as well as another location in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 1201 River Road location was vacant for eight years before Pig Beach rented it out. The last tenant was Doc’s Cantina, which closed in 2016.



LEO Weekly reached out to Pig Beach BBQ for comment, with no response.