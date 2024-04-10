  1. News
Opposition Rising Against Rezoning On Taylorsville Road In Louisville

The zoning code change would allow for development of a large shopping center

By
Apr 10, 2024 at 4:42 pm
The proposed land at 3511 Tucker Station Road.
The proposed land at 3511 Tucker Station Road. Caleb Stultz
Blackacre conservancy, the nonprofit that runs Blackacre State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead (3200 Tucker Station Rd.) in Louisville, stated it was against a proposed zoning change on Taylorsville Road and Tucker Station Road that would allow for the development of a sprawling shopping center.

The zoning change would give access to over 12 acres of land at 3511 Tucker Station Road to developers to build the shopping center.

“This proposed development presents a significant threat to over 44 years of work invested in preserving this historical and environmental treasure,” said Don Wenzel, a member of Blackacre Conservatory’s Board of Directors. “Safety concerns and traffic congestion could severely impact Blackacre Conservancy's ability to carry out our mission.”

Wenzel said in the statement sent to LEO Weekly that there were many plans in place to preserve green land in the heart of Louisville through the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the Tyler Rural Settlement District Neighborhood Plan and the Tyler Town Center Planned Development District, which were all put into place to purposefully preserve land while changes in development for residential and commercial areas went into effect.

According to Blackacre, over 100 people in Louisville have submitted public comments in opposition to rezoning of this land to build the shopping center.

LEO Weekly reached out to the rezoning applicant for comment, but did not get a response.

The Planning Commission will hear the case at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 17, at The Jeffersonian (10617 Taylorsville Rd).
Caleb Stultz
