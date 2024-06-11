Need A Place For Your Kids To Eat During Summer Break?

Jefferson County Public Schools is once again offering free meals to students all across the City of Louisville during summer break. For some students, this could be the difference between eating and going hungry for the day.

Throughout the summer months when students are on break, JCPS is offering free meals through summer feeding sites all over the city. There will be breakfast and lunch at each site in Louisville.

Those meal sites including the following schools:



Conway Middle School (6300 Terry Rd.)

Pleasure Ridge Park High School (5901 Greenwood Rd.)

Eisenhower Elementary School (5300 Jessamine Ln.)

Western High School (2501 Rockford Ln.)

If parents can’t make it to the schools for the free meals, there are also mobile stops including:



Riverview Park (12:20 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.) 8202 Greenwood Rd.

Scenic Acres (12:50 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.) 7511 Cane Run Rd.

River Oaks (11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.) 3416 Kramers Ln.

Riverport Landings (11:30 a.m. - 11:55 a.m.) 3400 Cathe Dykstra Way

Pioneer Mobile (10:35 a.m. - 10:55 a.m.) 4316 Cane Run Rd

Through a request from Councilman Rick Blackwell, there will also be a mobile stop at Sylvania Park (6650 Sylvania 5 Rd.) for a couple of days to gauge interest starting Monday, June 10 from 10:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.

Visit jcps.nutrislice.com for menus and locations this summer.