Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Is In As Harris’ VP Pick, Andy Stays In Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a valiant effort to position himself to be Kamala Harris' running mate in a truncated campaign for the nation's No. 2 job. But on Tuesday morning, the Democratic nominee selected Tim Walz, the governor from Minnesota, according to media reports. The outcome was less a reflection on Kentucky's governor and more an ice-cold calculation on the precise competitive turf that will determine the 2024 election, very likely by just tens of thousands of votes in a handful of swing states. While Beshear was eyed as a genial, polished political talent by Harris' team and easily fit the moderate white-guy profile it was looking for, he was always going to come from Kentucky, which hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential ticket in 28 years. Nearly all of the contenders he was up against came from electorally prized states: Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

Since Kamala Harris has formally announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, Kentuckians, and others, are filling the Internet with well-wishes (some hilarious) about Gov. Andy Beshear’s future. Clearly, we’re still really proud of Andy.

Kentucky gets to keep our guy and we get to be proud of how this Veepstakes raised his profile in the nation.

Could there be a future cabinet position for Gov. Beshear? We don’t know but I think it is clear that Beshear’s profile and star has risen within the Democratic party.

In Gov. Tim Walz, Americans get a full contrast between the angry mob of Republicans and a Democratic ticket that isn’t backing down on values that matter to regular people like childcare, healthcare and kitchen table economics. In Walz (a former educator), it will be nice to see public schools supported because voucher program schools generally don’t produce the results they promise.

It’s also nice to see people who don’t talk about the country as if they hate it, and as if half the people in it are worthless. The Us vs. Them politics is really wearing out its welcome, and it will be nice to see how the Harris/Walz ticket improves this rhetoric in the coming weeks. With the level of Republicans endorsing the Harris ticket, it seems like even those on the right are tired of American politics as it stands with Trump in the spotlight. Maybe we’ll actually see an end to Trump politics before an end to our democracy.

Just to prove the Trump politic can't get anymore petty and ridiculous, this is their messaging at the announcement of Tim Walz as VP.Eyeroll... the end of that mess can't come fast enough. Playground politics is for kids not people trying to make adult decisions about their families and their lives.