May Is Mental Health Awareness Month: Here Are Some Facilities That Can Help

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. People from all around Louisville are looking for a safe place to work out the most pressing issues when it comes to their mental health, and by offering places to go, many residents of the city can find a place that works best for them.



According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one out of every five adults in the state of Kentucky experiences mental illness every year, with over 746,000 people having a mental health condition in the state.

Not just adults are experiencing mental health issues in the Commonwealth either, nearly 36% of all high school students in Kentucky aged between 12 and 17 did not receive any care for their depression.

1. Wellspring

225 W Breckinridge St

Wellspring includes four areas of care in its efforts to support those going through mental health issues. Those include case management/services coordination for mental health, community housing, crisis stabilization and outpatient treatment. Here is their latest annual report on how the facility has helped those in the community.

2. Best Life Mental Health Services

4169 Westport Road

Best Life offers mental health services for people all around the community of Louisville. Their services include individual and group therapy, targeted case management and medication management.

3. The Couch

2327 Lime Kiln Lane

The Couch is an immediate mental healthcare center that takes in patients of any age who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. It specializes in depression, anxiety, ADHD/ADD, childhood disorders, panic attacks, phobias and eating disorders.

4. Meridian Behavioral Health

4010 Dupont Circle Ste 419

Meridian practices in psychotherapy and professional counseling plus medication management through psychiatric care. This mental health facility also does psychological testing and evaluations for its patients.

5. Louisville Behavioral Health Systems

3430 Newburg Road

Louisville Behavioral conducts medication management for various mental health ailments, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for patients, individual therapy and remote telehealth for patients at home.