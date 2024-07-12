  1. News
Louisville's Iconic Plehn's Bakery Celebrates 100 Years In Business

The Louisville favorite will be offering discounts, specials, and raffles all week long.

Jul 12, 2024 at 3:30 pm
Plehn's Bakery first turned on its ovens in St. Matthews in 1924. This week, Plehn's is celebrating their first 100 years in business. In addition to their now century-long tradition of serving fresh danish, donuts, coffee cakes, kuchens, cakes, breads, soups, and sandwiches, the bakery will be offering a raffle for a free standard decorated cake every day from Tuesday, July 16 to Saturday, July 20. There will also be grab-and-go assorted dessert boxes for the commemorative price of $19.24.

The bakery was opened at 3940 Shelbyville Rd. in 1924 by Kuno Plehn, who had immigrated to Louisville from Kiel, Germany. He added an "ice cream works" in 1927. In 1945, Kuno sold the business to his nephew, Bernie Bowling, Sr. In 1980, Bowling sold the business to several of his sons, and it has since been sold to their children. The current owners represent the fourth generation of the Plehn family to own the bakery.

Plehn's Bakery
3940 Shelbyville Rd.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
