Louisville Ranks Near The Bottom In America's Greenest Cities. See Where The City Ended Up

In honor of National Energy Awareness Month, WalletHub released its report on the Greenest Cities in America for 2024, revealing where sustainability thrives. With over half of Americans prioritizing environmental protection over economic growth, the report compares 100 major U.S. cities on 28 key indicators of eco-friendliness, including greenhouse-gas emissions, water quality and green jobs.

Louisville ranked 91st overall, with plenty of room for improvement in sustainability efforts. The city placed 87th in greenhouse-gas emissions per capita, 52nd for green space and 56th in air quality. However, Louisville did rank in the middle at 23rd for annual excess fuel consumption and 25th in farmers markets per capita.

In local efforts, applications are now open for Idlewild Butterfly Farm’s Re-Wilding Louisville Initiative. The program offers 32 native plants for a 50-square-foot pollinator garden, along with a design schematic, to help residents create eco-friendly green spaces.

If you’re interested in opening a pollinator garden, make sure to look into the city’s code on native gardens and managed natural landscapes. Applications close on Tuesday, Oct. 8.