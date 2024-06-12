  1. News
Louisville Pride Foundation Offers A Name Change Clinic In July

The clinic is open to residents across Kentuckiana.

Jun 12, 2024 at 2:36 pm
RDNE / Pexels
Louisville Pride Foundation brings Lou Name Change Clinic to the Pride Center on Saturday, July 13. The Louisville Pride Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that celebrates and advocates for the LGBTQ community in Kentuckiana.

At the Lou Name Change Clinic, paralegals, notaries, and law students, to support queer, trans, and nonbinary people move forward with the legal name change process with free consultations and assistance completing forms. Volunteer attorneys from Dinsmore & Shohl LLP will be present to file petitions for legal name changes and represent clinic clients at any necessary court proceedings on their petition.

The Lou Name Change Clinic is made possible in partnership with the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at University of Louisville, the Lambda Law Caucus (comprised of students at the Brandeis School of Law), and the Legal Aid Society. This initiative is available only to legal residents of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the State of Indiana. To make an appointment, scan this QR code.

Lou Name Change Clinic
Pride Center
Located inside the Asia Institute – Crane House
1244 S. 3rd St.

Saturday, July 13
10:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
