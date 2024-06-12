Louisville Pride Foundation Offers A Name Change Clinic In July

Louisville Pride Foundation brings Lou Name Change Clinic to the Pride Center on Saturday, July 13. The Louisville Pride Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that celebrates and advocates for the LGBTQ community in Kentuckiana.



At the Lou Name Change Clinic, paralegals, notaries, and law students, to support queer, trans, and nonbinary people move forward with the legal name change process with free consultations and assistance completing forms. Volunteer attorneys from Dinsmore & Shohl LLP will be present to file petitions for legal name changes and represent clinic clients at any necessary court proceedings on their petition.

The Lou Name Change Clinic is made possible in partnership with the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at University of Louisville, the Lambda Law Caucus (comprised of students at the Brandeis School of Law), and the Legal Aid Society. This initiative is available only to legal residents of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the State of Indiana. To make an appointment, scan this QR code.

Lou Name Change Clinic

Pride Center

Located inside the Asia Institute – Crane House

1244 S. 3rd St.

Saturday, July 13

10:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.