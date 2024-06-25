  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel Resigns After Suspension

The chief resigned after public scrutiny for her handling of a sexual harassment case within LMPD

By
Jun 25, 2024 at 5:21 pm
Former Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has resigned after her suspension.
Former Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has resigned after her suspension. Louisville Metro Police Department
Share on Nextdoor

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has stepped down from her role after being suspended from the department due to her handling of a sexual harassment claim from another police officer.

click to enlarge Col. Paul Humphrey will act as interim police chief for LMPD until a new chief is found. - Louisville Metro Police Department
Louisville Metro Police Department
Col. Paul Humphrey will act as interim police chief for LMPD until a new chief is found.

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on Tuesday that the chief’s resignation would be effective immediately, and that acting chief Col. Paul Humphrey would take her place until a permanent chief was named for LMPD.


Greenberg said in a statement on Tuesday that Humphrey was “fully empowered to make the decisions necessary to reduce gun violence, improve public safety, manage the department, take disciplinary action and implement the policy and priority changes we agree are necessary, particularly surrounding sexual harassment and police misconduct.”


Now, the Mayor’s Office is looking for the city’s seventh permanent police chief in less than four years with Humphrey’s ascension to interim leadership within the department. Humphrey has worked with LMPD for 18 years.


Gwinn-Villaroel was suspended less than two weeks ago, following the sexual harassment claim by Maj. Shannon Lauder, who said the chief was made aware of her complaint against Maj. Brian Kuriger during a command staff meeting, which was recorded and sent to WAVE 3 News, a television news station.


Humphrey said in a statement said the department will need to change, following the complaint.


“Let me be abundantly clear: LMPD will not tolerate sexual harassment. We are implementing significant policy updates. We have begun enhanced training and are revising and improving our reporting and handling processes,” Humphrey said. “Additionally, a variety of support systems are available for employee wellness including through our Summit Wellness Center. We are committed to accountability and fostering a safe work environment that is welcoming where all employees feel comfortable and secure.”

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Pearl of Germantown Celebrates The Lesbian Life With Behind The Pink Door

By Aria Baci

The Pearl of Germantown Celebrates The Lesbian Life With Behind The Pink Door

Preston Arts Center Asks Kentuckiana Creatives For Direct Support

By Aria Baci

Preston Arts Center Asks Kentuckiana Creatives For Direct Support

Black Health Matters

By Aria Baci

The need for Black professionals in healthcare is great

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe