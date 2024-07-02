Louisville Mayor's Office Launches Plastic Free July: Here's What That Means





Momma's Mustard, Pickles and BBQ have also begun using biodegradable silverware like forks, plates, straws, bags, and cups, which the mayor said was just one way Louisville is set to become a more sustainable city. According to Louisville Metro Government’s (LMG) Waste Characterization Study (2018) , 87,203 tons of plastic were collected from residential trash receptacles in one year, making up 14% of the total waste stream generated in the county.Brightside, which organizes community litter-pickups, collected 6,000 bags of litter in 2023, much of which included single-use plastics like snack food bags and to-go containers.

“Plastic Free July is a great opportunity for everyone to recognize their power as consumers and businesses to contribute to a greener and healthier city,” said Mayor Greenberg in a statement from his office. “We are thankful to businesses like Momma’s Mustard, Pickles, and BBQ for leading the way by providing healthier and more sustainable options for their customers.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg's (D) Office and the Office of Sustainability (OS) have launched Plastic Free July, which aims to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable alternatives.Over the course of the month of July, the OS will share tips and guides on social media to reduce plastic waste. Those include refusing to use single-use plastics such as bottles, bags, straws, and packaging, opting instead for reusable or biodegradable options.The Louisville Chapter of Beyond Plastics, which is a nationwide movement to raise awareness about plastic pollution, said the the mission of reducing single-use plastics is up to every Louisvillian."Our mission is to reduce single-use plastic and educate the public about ways to live a more sustainable lifestyle,” said Leslie Delgado, owner of the Peace of the Earth Refillery in a statement from the mayor's office. “A lot of people that come in are intrigued by the name. We educate people on the importance of re-using things as opposed to just throwing something away.”