  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
Cast your ballot in LEO Weekly's Readers' Choice 2024

Louisville Boxing Gym To Compete In African American Heritage Tournament

See how this gym trains its students while giving them opportunity

By
Aug 26, 2024 at 12:35 pm
All or Nothing, a boxing gym in Louisville, will see its fighters compete in the latest tournament.
All or Nothing, a boxing gym in Louisville, will see its fighters compete in the latest tournament. All or Nothing Boxing Gym
Share on Nextdoor

This local boxing gym in Louisville will have its fighters compete in a tournament presented by the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (KHCAA).


The nonprofit organization focuses on mentorship of young boxers on 2430 W Main Street in Louisville. There are currently 30 students attending the gym, with many taking part in the fights at the tournament’s amateur level.


There will also be professional boxing matches among the sprawl in the tournament, with the first bell to sound at 4 p.m. on Sept. 7.


To come to the event, you can find tickets at Eventbrite. The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage which is at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

LMPD Can't Be Trusted. Instead Of Dialing 911, Here's Who To Call For Help.

By Iyana Glaze

LMPD Can't Be Trusted. Instead Of Dialing 911, Here's Who To Call For Help.

Working Black In White Spaces: How Racial Discrimination In Louisville's Workplaces May Include Mayor Greenberg's Office

By Erica Rucker

Former Metro Council Member and Deputy Chief of Staff under the Craig Greenberg administration, Keisha Dorsey has filed ethics complaints against her former employers over a firing dispute.

Louisville Author Duane Campbell Needs You To Understand Where He’s Coming From

By Caleb Stultz

Duane Campbell writes about the Black experience and the effects on it in his latest book.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe