Louisville Boxing Gym To Compete In African American Heritage Tournament

This local boxing gym in Louisville will have its fighters compete in a tournament presented by the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (KHCAA).

The nonprofit organization focuses on mentorship of young boxers on 2430 W Main Street in Louisville. There are currently 30 students attending the gym, with many taking part in the fights at the tournament’s amateur level.

There will also be professional boxing matches among the sprawl in the tournament, with the first bell to sound at 4 p.m. on Sept. 7.

To come to the event, you can find tickets at Eventbrite. The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage which is at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville.