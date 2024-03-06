LEO Weekly Is Hiring An Advertising Sales Exec

Advertising Sales Executive

Full Time and/or Part Time

Do you love Louisville? Are you passionate about digital advertising and trends, and want to be a part of Louisville’s progress?

If you have been searching for a career opportunity with more heart and soul than your traditional corporate job, you’ve found it.



LEO Weekly, a Big Lou Holdings company, is on the hunt for a passionate, experienced and energetic individual to join us as an Advertising Sales Executive. This position will work with local businesses and cultural events of all types, creating customized integrated digital marketing solutions to include a broad portfolio of digital agency services.

We’re a forward-thinking media group that takes pride in collaborating with and growing local businesses and events. We want the best and brightest and we aren’t shy about it. Most of all – we want motivated, sharp, and creative people with the desire to win on our team.

Do you have what it takes?

BENEFITS:

At LEO Weekly, we ask a lot of our employees, which is why we give so much in return. In addition to your competitive salary, two weeks of paid vacation, sick days, health and dental benefits, and a 401k retirement plan, we’ll shower you with perks, including:

Location: As an Advertising Sales Executive, you’ll spend a majority of your day out on the streets of Louisville, meeting with and hunting for, clients.

Events & Entertainment: Our employees are privy to tickets to dozens of events and festivals happening around the city. You’ll have the opportunity to attend some of the most unique and engaging concerts, dining events, fests, 5Ks and more, on us.

Culture & Atmosphere: We work hard and play hard. Our team is made up of passionate and creative people who believe in what we do. LEO Weekly offers a casual, yet fast-paced work environment where you have the opportunity to grow your career and make a difference in the community in a nontraditional and non-corporate space.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

As an integral part of the LEO Weekly’s sales team, you’ll be tasked with exceeding revenue budgets across a variety of revenue initiatives. Along your journey to grow and develop business, you’ll be responsible for:

Developing and growing a robust sales pipeline through prospecting, pre-call planning, needs analysis, presentations, and closings

Maintaining a working knowledge of media products such as Paid Media, Digital Display Advertising, Social Media, Programmatic, E-mail Marketing, Print Media, Event Sponsorships, etc.

Activating new advertising accounts and continually identifying new sales opportunities

Creating customized marketing proposals and media campaigns

Aggressively pursuing and closing new business

Performing with a high level of activity to successfully meet internal performance metrics

Providing superior customer service and reporting to clients in order to retain and grow business

Maintaining a thorough and current knowledge of the LEO Weekly media solutions portfolio, including ever-growing digital marketing solutions and resources

QUALIFICATIONS:

Not everyone can be a successful Advertising Sales Account Executive. To be seriously considered for this role, please have the following:

Demonstrate a thorough understanding of digital advertising services and trends



Possess a minimum of 3 years of relevant experience and proven results



Solid professional relationships with business owners, marketing directors, networking groups, and the community.



Exercise excellent time-management and organizational skills



Demonstrate strong leadership and managerial skills



Thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment



Possess exceptional verbal communication skills



Maintain curiosity and passion for local business and Louisville culture



Possess a strong work ethic with the ability to work under pressure, organize and prioritize responsibilities

NEXT STEPS:

Submit resume and cover letter to [email protected].