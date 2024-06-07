Kentucky State Fair Announces Its 2024 Free Concert Lineup

The Kentucky State Fair has announced its latest lineup for the 2024 fair’s free concert series. There will be free concerts every day of the fair running from Thursday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 25, here is whose playing:

Thursday, Aug. 15

Lonestar and Eddie Montgomery

Friday, Aug. 16

The Sugarhill Gang Melle Mel & Scorpio (Of Furious Five) with special guest Ying Yang Twins

Saturday, Aug. 17

Stephen Pearcy of Ratt with special guest Quiet Riot

Sunday: Aug. 18

The Oak Ridge Boys with special guests including: The Country Gold Tour including Leroy Van Dyke, Linda Davis, Jimmy Fortune, Rockland Road (who will perform the National Anthem and God Bless the USA)

Monday, Aug. 19

CAIN with special guest Katy Nichole

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Happy Together including The Turtles, The Cowsills, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Association, Jay and the Americans

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Justin Moore with special guest Alex Miller

Thursday, Aug. 22

Everclear with special guest Marcy Playground

Friday, Aug. 23

38 Special with special guest Exile

Saturday, Aug. 24

Lauren Alaina with special guests Mackenzie Porter, Kelsey Hart

Sunday, Aug. 25 (7 p.m.)

Tauren Wells with special guest Consumed By Fire

Each concert area opens daily at 6:30 p.m. (except for Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.), with shows beginning at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, the concert area will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.