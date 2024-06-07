  1. News
  2. Kentucky News
  1. News
  2. Kentucky News

Kentucky State Fair Announces Its 2024 Free Concert Lineup

The concert series runs throughout the entire fair

By
Jun 7, 2024 at 11:44 am
White Reaper at the 2021 Kentucky State Fair
White Reaper at the 2021 Kentucky State Fair LEO Weekly Archive
Share on Nextdoor

The Kentucky State Fair has announced its latest lineup for the 2024 fair’s free concert series. There will be free concerts every day of the fair running from Thursday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 25, here is whose playing:


Thursday, Aug. 15

Lonestar and Eddie Montgomery


Friday, Aug. 16

The Sugarhill Gang Melle Mel & Scorpio (Of Furious Five) with special guest Ying Yang Twins


Saturday, Aug. 17

Stephen Pearcy of Ratt with special guest Quiet Riot


Sunday: Aug. 18

The Oak Ridge Boys with special guests including: The Country Gold Tour including Leroy Van Dyke, Linda Davis, Jimmy Fortune, Rockland Road (who will perform the National Anthem and God Bless the USA)


Monday, Aug. 19

CAIN with special guest Katy Nichole


Tuesday, Aug. 20

Happy Together including The Turtles, The Cowsills, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Association, Jay and the Americans


Wednesday, Aug. 21

Justin Moore with special guest Alex Miller


Thursday, Aug. 22

Everclear with special guest Marcy Playground


Friday, Aug. 23

38 Special with special guest Exile


Saturday, Aug. 24

Lauren Alaina with special guests Mackenzie Porter, Kelsey Hart


Sunday, Aug. 25 (7 p.m.)

Tauren Wells with special guest Consumed By Fire


Each concert area opens daily at 6:30 p.m. (except for Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.), with shows beginning at 8 p.m.


On Sunday, Aug. 25, the concert area will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.


Tickets are available now for the 120th Kentucky State Fair. They cost $8 with fees through Ticketmaster, or locals can snag fee-free tickets for 9$ at participating Kroger locations.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Wawa Officially Breaks Ground On New Louisville Store This Week

By Erica Rucker

Wawa is coming soon!

A New Music Event Is Set To Kick Off Summer At Waterfront Park

By Aria Baci

A New Music Event Is Set To Kick Off Summer At Waterfront Park

Why Louisville Needs A Metro Budget That Puts People Over Profit

By VOCAL-KY

Louisville Metro Council

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe