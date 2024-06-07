Kentucky State Fair Announces Its 2024 Free Concert Lineup

The Kentucky State Fair has announced its latest lineup for the 2024 fair’s free concert series. There will be free concerts every day of the fair running from Thursday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 25, here is whose playing:
Thursday, Aug. 15
Lonestar and Eddie Montgomery
Friday, Aug. 16
The Sugarhill Gang Melle Mel & Scorpio (Of Furious Five) with special guest Ying Yang Twins
Saturday, Aug. 17
Stephen Pearcy of Ratt with special guest Quiet Riot
Sunday: Aug. 18
The Oak Ridge Boys with special guests including: The Country Gold Tour including Leroy Van Dyke, Linda Davis, Jimmy Fortune, Rockland Road (who will perform the National Anthem and God Bless the USA)
Monday, Aug. 19
CAIN with special guest Katy Nichole
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Happy Together including The Turtles, The Cowsills, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Association, Jay and the Americans
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Justin Moore with special guest Alex Miller
Thursday, Aug. 22
Everclear with special guest Marcy Playground
Friday, Aug. 23
38 Special with special guest Exile
Saturday, Aug. 24
Lauren Alaina with special guests Mackenzie Porter, Kelsey Hart
Sunday, Aug. 25 (7 p.m.)
Tauren Wells with special guest Consumed By Fire
Each concert area opens daily at 6:30 p.m. (except for Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.), with shows beginning at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 25, the concert area will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
Tickets are available now for the 120th Kentucky State Fair. They cost $8 with fees through Ticketmaster, or locals can snag fee-free tickets for 9$ at participating Kroger locations.