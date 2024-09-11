Kentucky Is Currently The 3rd Least Vaccinated State. Here’s What The Numbers Say

A new report by personal finance website WalletHub has shed light on vaccination trends across the United States, revealing critical insights into how well Americans are protected against preventable diseases, including influenza, one of the most common illnesses in the country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccines save 4 to 5 million lives globally each year, underscoring their crucial role in public health. WalletHub’s latest report ranks the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on vaccination efforts and protection levels, with Kentucky coming in 49th overall.

The report examines 16 key metrics, ranging from vaccination rates among children, teenagers, and adults to the percentage of people without health insurance. The goal is to provide a comprehensive view of how states are performing in terms of immunization, highlighting areas where improvements are needed.

Kentucky’s Vaccination Performance:

Kentucky ranked near the bottom, with specific vaccination categories showing alarming trends: