Kentucky Is Currently The 3rd Least Vaccinated State. Here’s What The Numbers Say

A new report by personal finance website WalletHub has shed light on vaccination trends across the United States, revealing critical insights into how well Americans are protected against preventable diseases, including influenza, one of the most common illnesses in the country.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccines save 4 to 5 million lives globally each year, underscoring their crucial role in public health. WalletHub’s latest report ranks the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on vaccination efforts and protection levels, with Kentucky coming in 49th overall.
The report examines 16 key metrics, ranging from vaccination rates among children, teenagers, and adults to the percentage of people without health insurance. The goal is to provide a comprehensive view of how states are performing in terms of immunization, highlighting areas where improvements are needed.
Kentucky’s Vaccination Performance:
Kentucky ranked near the bottom, with specific vaccination categories showing alarming trends:
- 45th in the influenza vaccination rate for children aged 6 months to 17 years old.
- 45th in the share of teenagers aged 13-17 with up-to-date HPV vaccinations.
- 26th in the share of teenagers aged 13-17 receiving the MenACWY vaccine, which protects against meningitis.
- 50th in flu vaccination coverage among adults, placing it last in the country.
- 33rd in the share of adults vaccinated against tetanus.
- 36th in the percentage of adults aged 60 and older vaccinated against zoster (shingles).
- 38th in the share of children aged 19-35 months living in poverty who have received the combined 7-vaccine series, a set of vaccinations that provides broad protection in early childhood.
- 22nd in the share of children under 6 years old participating in an Immunization Information System, a crucial tool for ensuring that children stay up to date with their vaccines.