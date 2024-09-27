Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent To Retire Next Summer Amid District Scrutiny

This story is by the Kentucky Lantern, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. More of Kentucky Lantern’s work can be found at kentuckylantern.com. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio plans to retire from his post effective next summer.
Pollio, who has led Kentucky’s largest public school district since 2017, sent a letter to JCPS employees announcing his plans to retire Friday. In recent years, Pollio’s tenure at the school district has been beset by increasing oversight from Republican lawmakers in Frankfort and criticism over transportation issues.
Pollio said the “journey has not been an easy one,” pointing to the coronavirus pandemic and severe staffing shortages, but added that he was “extremely proud that we made the decision to make the most substantial changes in the history of JCPS despite many challenges.” His retirement is effect July 1, 2025.
“I am proud that I have served the last eight years in this position given the immense challenges that public school districts face,” Pollio wrote. “If it weren’t for the amazing students of this district, I would not have had the strength and motivation to persevere. I have truly given them my all. I also could not have done this without the support of all the incredible educators and employees in this district and the positive words and encouragement from so many of you. Although not perfect, we have an incredible school district where all of you give so much to meet the needs of ALL children in this community. We need to stand together with pride in that fact.”
Some of the “major accomplishments” Pollio highlighted in his letter included focusing on “racial equity to improve student outcomes for our historically underserved population,” establishing a facilities plan that includes construction of 24 schools building over the next decade and “successfully navigating through numerous audits and pushing back on attacks from Frankfort since 2017.”
Earlier this year, Republicans in Frankfort passed a resolution creating a task force to review the governance of JCPS. At the time, Pollio called it another “attack on JCPS” and warned against consolidating the school district.
Pollio began his career in JCPS as a social studies teacher at Shawnee High School in 1997. His other roles have included principal of Jeffersontown High School and Doss High School. Pollio said he was making his announcement early to give ample time to select his successor. He added that he hopes to “continue positively influencing public education moving forward in Kentucky and even at the national level.”
“Once again, it has been the honor of my professional career to serve as your superintendent,” Pollio wrote. “I have given every ounce of myself to this role as I know so many of you do daily. Although there have been challenges over my tenure, no one can ever question my passion, fight, and love for Jefferson County Public Schools.”
