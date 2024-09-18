  1. News
Jefferson County Opens Online Mail-In Absentee Portal for Voters

Absentee ballots can be requested this weekend

By
Sep 18, 2024 at 12:31 pm
Voting has begun, with absentee ballot portals opening on Saturday, September 21.
Share on Nextdoor

Beginning Saturday, September 21, Jefferson County voters who qualify for mail-in absentee voting can request their ballots through an online portal. This system will remain open until October 22, allowing eligible voters to apply and ensure their participation in the upcoming General Election.


Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said she encourages all qualified voters to use this opportunity to submit their request, stating in a press release that the Clerk’s office will maintain the election’s integrity.


"As always, the Jefferson County Clerk Election Center will ensure the General 2024 Election is free, fair, and secure," Holsclaw said in a release given to LEO Weekly.

Once voters receive their mail-in ballots, they can return them either by mail or drop them off at a secure drop box. Drop boxes are located at the Jefferson County Clerk Election Center, located at 1000 E Liberty St., as well as other polling sites during in-person absentee voting hours. All ballots must be received by 6 p.m. on Election Day, November 5, 2024.


To qualify for mail-in absentee voting, voters must meet specific criteria. These include military service, student status outside the county, or certain personal circumstances, such as illness, disability, or absence from the county during all in-person voting days. A full list of eligibility requirements is available at the Jefferson County Clerk's election portal.


Eligible voters can access the online portal for mail-in absentee requests at govote.ky.gov.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
