Jack Harlow Foundation and Guestroom Records Give Away 100 Records and Record Players

Jack Harlow's non-profit organization continues its mission to make Louisville a better place to live. In March, the Jack Harlow Foundation made Louisville a better sounding place too. In partnership with the local record shop Guestroom Records, they welcomed 100 local kids to come to the store, chose their favorite album, and then take home a record player to listen to it on. In a photo set by Urban Wyatt we spot kids with everything from Chief Keef's "Glotoven" on glow-in-the-dark vinyl to Korn's "Issues" and even Alex G's "Trick."
When Travis Searle and Justin Sowers opened Guestroom Records all the way back in 2002, their inventory was their personal vinyl collection. They sold records out of their guest rooms and garages for 11 years, until they opened their retail location in the Clifton neighborhood in 2013. In 2024, they helped make memories for 100 kids and we are here for it.
Guestroom Records
1806 Frankfort Ave.