Hotel Genevieve The First In Kentucky To Receive This Prestigous Award

The hotel chain from Texas received a key recently.

Sep 16, 2024 at 3:07 pm
Hotel Genevieve is a chain hotel based out of Texas from the Bunkhouse group. Michelin Guides
Louisville's Hotel Genevieve has become the first hotel in Kentucky to receive a Michelin Key, the hotel equivalent to the famed Michelin Star for restaurants. It is one of just 168 hotels across the United States to earn this recognition, awarded for exceptional service, design and guest experience, according to the Michelin guide website.


Located in NuLu, Hotel Genevieve is a new building that fits seamlessly into the area’s “French-influenced” architectural style. Operated by the Bunkhouse group, which is known for its boutique hotels in Texas, this Louisville property marks the brand’s expansion beyond its home state.

"Hotel Genevieve’s rooms and suites are colorful, and more than a little bit Parisian in style; the colors, in particular, are rich and saturated, and their curvaceous furnishings feel like an Art Deco homage," Michelin said in its assessment of the only hotel in Louisville to receive a key this year. "And Bunkhouse has always had an eye for details; present in every room are luxe touches like Sferra linens, Kassatex towels, and Ortigia bath products."


The hotel also offers a range of dining and entertainment options, including the all-day Rosettes restaurant, the versatile Bar Genevieve and Lucky Penny, a hidden cocktail bar, which Michelin added was "one of the hotel's finest spaces." Mini Marché is a curated convenience store that is also available for guests.

At $246 per night for its least expensive rooms, Hotel Genevieve brings boutique charm and high-end amenities to Louisville, making it a standout destination in Kentucky’s hospitality scene. The Michelin Key award further cements its status as one of the nation’s top hotels.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
