Home Builders Association of Kentucky Releases New Study, Shows Impact Of Housing On Kentuckians

A new report from the Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research teamed up with the Home Builders Association to highlight how housing impacts Kentuckians across the state.

In the new report, both agencies found how critical it was for Kentuckians to have safe housing year-round, with metrics including economic growth, homelessness and workforce growth being primary factors in studying the importance of housing for those in the Commonwealth.

“State and local leaders across Kentucky are actively working to position Kentucky for growth,” said Charles Aull, the report’s author and Executive Director of the Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research in a statement. “As this work continues and finds success, overcoming housing challenges must be a top priority. As the report argues, sustainable growth means more housing and more home building in all corners of the Commonwealth.”

Some key factors in the study include: