Here's How Much Louisville Would Have Payed To Host The Sundance Film Festival

“I am incredibly proud of our proposal that resulted in Louisville being a finalist to be the new home of the Sundance Film Festival," he said in the proposal. "Our team saw an opportunity for an unprecedented economic development driver for our city and state. The proposal we put together was a true partnership, including the Governor, State Legislature, Metro Council, private and non-profit sectors. This is the type of teamwork and innovative thinking we need to continue the positive momentum we have going on right now in Louisville.”



In it, the financial incentive package was valued at $73.5 million earlier this year.



Breaking down who exactly would pay that lump sum, the upfront payment of $25 million would be broken down between Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.



Louisville would pay just 20% of the upfront cost, valuing at $5 million, while the state would pay the rest ($20 million) to host the Sundance Film Festival in Louisville.



Over the span of the next 10 years, the state and city would pay $5 million to keep the film festival in the Commonwealth. However, that never came to fruition since Louisville was dropped from the running.

Louisville is no stranger to the fine arts, nor having a great movie scenearound the city. Just last July, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved seven different projects with nearly $6 million in incentives awarded, bringing the city into the spotlight for movie production alone.But when the Sundance Film Festival was whittling down its picks for where the festival would be held, Louisville had made it into the final six cities along with Atlanta, Boulder, Cincinnati and others.Though it ultimately did not make the cut , the city was willing to dish out millions to get the festival to be hosted in Louisville.In a press release on Friday, Oct. 4, Mayor Craig Greenberg released the Sundance proposal that would have it set right here.