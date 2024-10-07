  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

Here's How Much Louisville Would Have Payed To Host The Sundance Film Festival

Millions could have been spent to host the film festival over the next decade

By
Oct 7, 2024 at 12:29 pm
Find out how much Kentucky would have paid to get Sundance to host its film festival in Louisville.
Find out how much Kentucky would have paid to get Sundance to host its film festival in Louisville. Jovelle Tamayo
Share on Nextdoor
Louisville is no stranger to the fine arts, nor having a great movie scene around the city. Just last July, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved seven different projects with nearly $6 million in incentives awarded, bringing the city into the spotlight for movie production alone.

But when the Sundance Film Festival was whittling down its picks for where the festival would be held, Louisville had made it into the final six cities along with Atlanta, Boulder, Cincinnati and others.

Though it ultimately did not make the cut, the city was willing to dish out millions to get the festival to be hosted in Louisville.

In a press release on Friday, Oct. 4, Mayor Craig Greenberg released the Sundance proposal that would have it set right here.
“I am incredibly proud of our proposal that resulted in Louisville being a finalist to be the new home of the Sundance Film Festival," he said in the proposal. "Our team saw an opportunity for an unprecedented economic development driver for our city and state. The proposal we put together was a true partnership, including the Governor, State Legislature, Metro Council, private and non-profit sectors. This is the type of teamwork and innovative thinking we need to continue the positive momentum we have going on right now in Louisville.”

In it, the financial incentive package was valued at $73.5 million earlier this year.

Breaking down who exactly would pay that lump sum, the upfront payment of $25 million would be broken down between Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Louisville would pay just 20% of the upfront cost, valuing at $5 million, while the state would pay the rest ($20 million) to host the Sundance Film Festival in Louisville.

Over the span of the next 10 years, the state and city would pay $5 million to keep the film festival in the Commonwealth. However, that never came to fruition since Louisville was dropped from the running.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Pups In Paristown To Adorn The Streets On Saturday, Oct. 5

By Caleb Stultz

Pups from all over will be at Pups In Paristown on Saturday, Oct. 5.

This Louisville Restaurant Was Named One Of America’s Top 50 By The New York Times

By Caleb Stultz

North of Bourbon secured a spot in the top 50 restaurants in America by the New York Times.

Kentucky's Vote On Amendment 2: A Cautionary Tale

By Erica Rucker

Say No To Public Dollars In Private Schools.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe