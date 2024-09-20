Gov. Andy Beshear And Other Prominent Kentucky Leaders Call On State Rep. Daniel Grossberg To Resign Amid Allegations

Kentucky State Representative Daniel Grossberg has been permanently banned from a Louisville strip club following allegations of inappropriate behavior toward dancers, including touching one dancer during a performance and offering another $5,000 for sex. Grossberg, a Democrat representing Louisville, has denied all allegations of misconduct.



Governor Andy Beshear and other prominent Democrats, including Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, have called for Grossberg's immediate resignation as investigations into his behavior unfold. At a press conference on Friday, Beshear expressed his stance on the matter, saying, "You cannot be a state representative and engage in this type of conduct." Coleman echoed his sentiments, stating, "Women and girls in Kentucky deserve better, and so do Rep. Grossberg's constituents."



One of Grossberg’s alleged victims, Allison Wiseman, president of the Kentucky Young Democrats, shared her personal account on Friday, identifying herself as "Woman C" from a previous report on Grossberg’s behavior. Wiseman called for Grossberg’s resignation, recounting experiences that left her feeling deeply uncomfortable.



"These feelings of mine will never go away," she stated in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Everyday I live with my story, but also the stories people have trusted me to hold. I pride myself on the work. I have done to become a leader in the Kentucky Democratic Party, and I recognize the privilege I have to call many leaders in this party - from the highest elected officials to advocates and many more - my friends."

The allegations come alongside an ethics investigation launched by the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission into Grossberg’s conduct during his time in office. On Sept. 10, the commission unanimously voted to move forward with the investigation. In response, Grossberg has been temporarily stripped of his committee assignments by House Democratic leadership.



Grossberg, through his attorney, Anna Whites, maintained his innocence, claiming that the allegations were "outlandish" and refuted any suggestion of soliciting prostitution. "I have never solicited prostitution from anyone, nor have I referenced my office to gain advantage," Grossberg said in a statement. He has indicated that he does not plan to resign, stating his intention to continue serving his constituents.



Despite Grossberg's refusal to step down, pressure from within the Democratic Party continues to mount. U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey took to social media to assert that Grossberg should resign, declaring that "sexual assault, harassment, and abuses of power cannot be tolerated." Additionally, the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus issued a formal statement urging him to vacate his position, citing strong support for the victims.







Other state leaders, including Kentucky Democratic Chair Colmon Elridge and state Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, have similarly called for Grossberg to resign, stating that his continued presence in office is indefensible.



Grossberg remains under investigation, and the outcome of the ethics probe is yet to be determined. Despite the growing chorus of Democratic voices demanding his resignation, Grossberg has so far resisted stepping down from his position.