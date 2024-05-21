Fire Damages Bardstown Road Krispy Kreme, 1 Person Charged

Krispy Kreme, located on Bardstown Road just north of Interstate 264 caught on fire on Tuesday, May 21.One person was arrested on the scene and charged with arson, and Louisville Fire Department officials say the fire was started using a plastic bottle filled with a substance that has yet to be identified.Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes after it was reported just after noon on Tuesday. There was damage to the roof of the building and the attic.Krispy Kreme opened back up at 2 p.m. that same Tuesday, though investigators remained on the scene taking pictures.One person was hospitalized due to the fire with smoke inhalation.