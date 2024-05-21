  1. News
Fire Damages Bardstown Road Krispy Kreme, 1 Person Charged

This is one of Louisville's oldest doughnut shops

May 21, 2024 at 3:27 pm
Bardstown Road Krispy Kreme.
Bardstown Road Krispy Kreme. George Breiwa
Krispy Kreme, located on Bardstown Road just north of Interstate 264 caught on fire on Tuesday, May 21.

One person was arrested on the scene and charged with arson, and Louisville Fire Department officials say the fire was started using a plastic bottle filled with a substance that has yet to be identified.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes after it was reported just after noon on Tuesday. There was damage to the roof of the building and the attic.

Krispy Kreme opened back up at 2 p.m. that same Tuesday, though investigators remained on the scene taking pictures.

One person was hospitalized due to the fire with smoke inhalation.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
