Did Kentuckiana Pride Fest's True Purpose Get Lost In The Hype?

My first Gay Pride Parade was viewed through a greasy window of a Burger King in Toronto, 1991. My family stumbled upon it as we were visiting our family in Canada. The spectacle was something that my twelve year old brain did not think was possible. Colorful balloons, confetti, glitter, an occasional topless person here or there, and SO MUCH SPARKLE….it was amazing.

There were men holding hands with men, women kissing women, drag queens in beautiful sequined gowns with tiaras and sashes, leather vested women with tattoos, signs that said “Hate, prejudice and bigotry are not family values.” I knew it was possible, but never saw it with my own eyes.

Even at twelve, I knew I was attracted to other girls but coming out in a first generation immigrant catholic family was scary in the 90s. This event was real and it was open to the public to see, visible representation of what I NEEDED to feel included and seen and not feel so different and alone. Of course this opened me up to search out other events when I was old enough to venture on my own and find people like me.

In 1997, I even had the opportunity to hold the lead parade banner in my hometown of Louisville, KY. It was called “The March for Justice and Pride Parade” back then. There was no Kentuckiana Pride Festival until 2001.

Every year, in June, I have attended a Pride festival or more, traveling to near by festivals, such as one of my favorite spots, Columbus, OH. I always looked forward to public and fairly-safe space that was provided for me to hold my girlfriend’s hand or kiss the one I love. And the year that same-sex marriage became legal, I found my special person. And ever since then, my family and I have made it a tradition to attend Pride Festivals in the area, such as the very family-friendly Southern Indiana Pride and of course my own Kentuckiana Pride Festival.

Fast forward to 2024, my wife and I take our twelve year old son to the Kentuckiana Pride Parade. We normally watch the parade from the side lines and cheer for all the fun floats that scream “Love is Love” “Protect Trans Kids” “God Loves Gays.”

We love seeing Louisville Youth Group and Fairness with their rainbow balloon wings. We feel safe to accept “Free Mom Hugs” from strangers who are allies marching along side the floats. There is so much excitement to see SO many people like me and where the LGBTIA+ community is visible to everyone. My family and I usually purchase inexpensive tickets at the gate after following behind the parade.

This year, the tickets to the festival were capped and sold out days before the festival. So, many of the queer families, like mine, were unable to enter the festival. Outside of the chain-linked fencing, I spoke with several friends, including one of my trans friends who said , “It feels like we are being thrown back into the closet.” (Referring to being denied entry to our very own gay pride.)

I even spoke to a group of young queer young adults, dressed in their best rainbow and glitter gear, toting rainbow balloon wings given to them. This was their first Pride event without their parents and they were so disappointed they couldn’t get into the festival they were so looking forward to.

I think this year’s Kentuckiana Pride Festival shows that the true purpose of Pride was lost in the hype.

Any Pride event is an opportunity to connect with other LGBTIA+ in the community, see drag performances, peruse the booths that educate you on community resources, booths that tell you where the next queer-friendly theater performance is located, a safe space for those that feel excluded for who they are and who they love.

I was sad I wasn’t able to experience My Pride Festival like I have in the past. Even sadder that these young queers and my gay son had no opportunity to connect with others within the festival.

I’m grateful that Louisville gets big ticket concerts that are gay/queer friendly. I just wish the high ticket concert had their own separate space from the rest of the festival.

Pride festivals are sometimes the only outlet that is safe for some of my LGBTIA+ folks and Kentuckiana Pride Festival failed those who were unable to attend this year. PRIDE STARTED WITH A RIOT, and the purpose of pride was to give the LGBTIA+ community a voice and visibility to the world. LGBTIA+ very existence being attacked everyday by legislation passed by lawmakers across our country, so let’s not forget why our community needs Pride festivals to be open to everyone. Hopefully next year Kentuckiana Pride Festival Committee will leave the profitable concert to a separate event area and keep the festival open to those who need it, OUR COMMUNITY.