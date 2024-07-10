  1. News
Apple Launches Free Tech Camp For Kids In Louisville

The company will have students make personalized storybooks thanks to the camp

Jul 10, 2024 at 1:19 pm
Each child will make their own storybook at the Apple Camp.
Each child will make their own storybook at the Apple Camp. MikeWorldWide
Louisville will have a chance for families to bring their kids to an Apple Camp, a day-long event where kids will use technology to create their own personalized storybooks.


During this summer, kids will be allowed to participate in Apple Camp, a free educational program over the next three weeks where kids can use Apple technology to make their own stories.


The free program is for kids ages six to 10 at the Apple Store in the Oxmoor Mall at 7900 Shelbyville Rd.


The program, led by people in the Apple Creatives program, will guide campers to work together to create interactive stories using an iPad Air and an Apple Pencil to not only draw, but to record sounds for their storybooks as well as creating 3D shapes to make an all-encompassing multi-sense experience.


Upcoming sessions at Apple Camp include:

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
