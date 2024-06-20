A Woman-Owned Magical Shop Announces Its Grand Opening in Louisville's Clifton Neighorhood

A local woman-owned business is opening in the Clifton neighborhood and it is going to be magical. After a soft opening in May, the grand opening event will be Friday, June 28.

The curation of items in the shop is truly magical. The Bluegrass Witch offers crystals, burn bundles, seasonal fresh and dried flower bouquets, and house-grown herbs, alongside home décor, house-made soaps, candles, aromatherapy spritz, and crystal jewelry. The Bluegrass Witch's burn bundles are unique to the region: the owner uses cedar, pine, and juniper that she harvests from her childhood home in Simpsonville.

The grand opening event will feature henna, a one-card reading, a build-your-own mini bouquet section as a take home offering, as well as drinks and a cheeseboard.

The Bluegrass Witch

2040 Frankfort Ave.

Friday, June 28

6:00 p.m.