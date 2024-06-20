  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

A Woman-Owned Magical Shop Announces Its Grand Opening in Louisville's Clifton Neighorhood

Support your local witch.

By
Jun 20, 2024 at 12:37 pm
A Woman-Owned Magical Shop Announces Its Grand Opening in Louisville's Clifton Neighorhood
The Bluegrass Witch via Facebook
Share on Nextdoor

A local woman-owned business is opening in the Clifton neighborhood and it is going to be magical. After a soft opening in May, the grand opening event will be Friday, June 28.

The curation of items in the shop is truly magical. The Bluegrass Witch offers crystals, burn bundles, seasonal fresh and dried flower bouquets, and house-grown herbs, alongside home décor, house-made soaps, candles, aromatherapy spritz, and crystal jewelry. The Bluegrass Witch's burn bundles are unique to the region: the owner uses cedar, pine, and juniper that she harvests from her childhood home in Simpsonville.

The grand opening event will feature henna, a one-card reading, a build-your-own mini bouquet section as a take home offering, as well as drinks and a cheeseboard.

The Bluegrass Witch
2040 Frankfort Ave.

Friday, June 28
6:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Did Kentuckiana Pride Fest's True Purpose Get Lost In The Hype?

By Circe

Did Kentuckiana Pride Fest's True Purpose Get Lost In The Hype?

These Louisville Cooling Centers Can Help You Get Through The Heatwave

By Caleb Stultz

The library is one of many places in Louisville to stay cool during the heatwave.

Unsung: A Pride Month Invite

By Erica Rucker

Unsung: A Pride Month Invite

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe