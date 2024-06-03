A Louisville Woman Has Been Nominated Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky 2024

Briana "Breezy" Williams has been nominated Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky 2024. This puts her in competition to win Ms. Wheelchair America 2025.

Born and raised in Paducah, Williams has been a resident of Louisville since 2006. On July 5, 2020, she sustained a C6-C7 incomplete spinal cord injury in a motor vehicle accident. She now uses a wheelchair.

"Prior to my injury, I was a workaholic, working as a certified nursing assistant," she says. "I volunteered as a Youth League cheerleading coach. I was enrolled into school finishing my bachelors in accounting." Her injury changed her life, but she earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 2021. She also founded the non-profit organization Breezy’s Closet, which provides people living with disabilities with essential everyday supplies that are not usually covered by health insurance.

Williams describes herself as "resilient, loyal, and direct." She enjoys crafts, volunteering as co-chair of the Children's Organizing Ministry at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, and doing anything that keeps her in engaged in her community. As Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky 2024, her platform is "the importance of community involvement."

click to enlarge Briana Williams

Ms. Wheelchair America 2025 National Competition will be at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, MI, August 19–25. During this week-long event, state titleholders from across the country will participate in advocacy workshops, leadership training, mentoring events, and judging sessions.

Ms. Wheelchair America provides women who use wheelchairs the opportunity to educate and advocate for the more than 64 million people living with disabilities across the country. Ms. Wheelchair America differs from traditional beauty pageants in that is not a contest to find the most attractive woman, but rather, a competition based on advocacy, achievement, communication, and presentation. The most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman is selected.

During her year as the national titleholder, Ms. Wheelchair America will have the opportunity to visit advocacy groups, make public appearances, and conduct interviews across various media platforms. Her duty to her constituency is to share the accomplishments and communicate the needs of people living with disabilities to the wider public as well as to the business community and the legislature.