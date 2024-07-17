A Bellarmine University Instructor ‘No Longer’ Works With The School After Trump Assassination Attempt Remarks

“If you're gonna shoot, man, don't miss," John James, former instructor, wrote on social media, which was later screencapped and posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Libs of TikTok, where it would go viral online.

A Bellarmine University instructor no longer works with the school after his social media post about former president Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

Meet John James. A professor at @bellarmineU . He’s very sad that the sh**ter missed. . @bellarmineU any comment? pic.twitter.com/KOvMZsauwx

In a statement from Bellarmine, the university stated that any words or actions that promote or condone any violence would not be tolerated.

"Words and actions that condone violence are unacceptable and contrary to our values, which call for respecting the intrinsic value and dignity of every individual," Bellarmine said in a statement. "We strive to create an inclusive community that welcomes and models a spirit of goodwill."

After being placed on unpaid leave, James was said to have no longer worked at Bellarmine, according to the university on Tuesday, July 16.