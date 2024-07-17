  1. News
A Bellarmine University Instructor ‘No Longer’ Works With The School After Trump Assassination Attempt Remarks

The instructor made a post on social media in regards to Trump’s attempted assassination.

Jul 17, 2024 at 12:19 pm
The faculty member was let go after remarks on social media about Trump’s attempted assassination. Bellarmine University Facebook
A Bellarmine University instructor no longer works with the school after his social media post about former president Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.


“If you're gonna shoot, man, don't miss," John James, former instructor, wrote on social media, which was later screencapped and posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Libs of TikTok, where it would go viral online.


In a statement from Bellarmine, the university stated that any words or actions that promote or condone any violence would not be tolerated.


"Words and actions that condone violence are unacceptable and contrary to our values, which call for respecting the intrinsic value and dignity of every individual," Bellarmine said in a statement. "We strive to create an inclusive community that welcomes and models a spirit of goodwill."


After being placed on unpaid leave, James was said to have no longer worked at Bellarmine, according to the university on Tuesday, July 16.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
