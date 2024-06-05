You're Going To Want To Add This Bowling Green Rock Band To Your Pride Month Playlist

Inside Bowling Green rockstar Chick Falcon’s house, a collection of vintage keyboards, stacked amps, guitars played by rock legends and 80s arcade games line the walls surrounding a drum set. This is where the magic of The Daddy Sisters happens.
Chick Falcon and the band are a staple piece of the Bowling Green music scene and have been around for almost five years. The band went through many drummers before Jack Quinn but he was the one that clicked.
“I’ve never been as connected with a musician or a bandmate like Jack in my life ever,” said Falcon. The duo have been expanding their presence to Louisville after signing with sonaBLAST! Records last year.
Falcon’s journey in the music scene began during her time as a student at Western Kentucky University. She would attend house shows in Bowling Green, immersing herself in the vibrant local music scene. It was during this time that she was introduced to trans-identities. After learning more about the gender spectrum from her college peers, Falcon began to reflect on her own gender expression.
“I identified as gender fluid. I was basically learning about my own gender,” she explained. “I’ve always kind of suppressed it, but after learning more, I just said, ‘let’s do it.’”
The Daddy Sisters band became an outlet for Falcon to express her gender identity. As the lead singer and guitar player, Falcon could use her music to explore her gender expression and share her experiences with others.
The band’s lively blend of rock and punk features empowering lyrics with themes of self-acceptance and pride. Falcon’s powerful and emotive voice not only embeds confidence in th
e songs but also brings out the music’s humorous and playful elements.
While making the new album, Falcon said it was kind of daunting.
“You want to make the best record possible,” said Falcon. When we were recording the first song, I initially sang it how I always did live and it wasn’t the representation I wanted. It sounded too masculine. I wasn’t feeling that. I wanted to sound more feminine.”
Falcon’s transition includes vocal therapy which affects her singing in the band. She has been training with a professional to move her voice into a more feminine range.
“Queer people and trans-femmes will come up and say ‘hey, it’s awesome to representation in this field. I feel really special that I’m able to be in a popular band and also be someone who’s pansexual and trans,” said Falcon.
Along with being in the band, Falcon has a passion for refurbishing vintage video games, musical instruments and musical equipment and cooking with her girlfriend, Nina.
Said Falcon, “In 2021 it was so many different changes like, my old drummer quit. My ex-girlfriend broke up with me. And my car crashed. But now, I’ve got my dream car. I’m in love and I got my dream drummer. [It’s] incredible.”
The Daddy Sisters first album “The Beast With Two Backs” will be released on June 28. Their new single, “Be A Girl” is out now on sonaBlaAST! Records