You're Going To Want To Add This Bowling Green Rock Band To Your Pride Month Playlist

Inside Bowling Green rockstar Chick Falcon’s house, a collection of vintage keyboards, stacked amps, guitars played by rock legends and 80s arcade games line the walls surrounding a drum set. This is where the magic of The Daddy Sisters happens.



Mallett Chick Falcon performs at Revolution 91.7’s Mayhem Festival at Western Kentucky University on April 14, 2023.

Chick Falcon and the band are a staple piece of the Bowling Green music scene and have been around for almost five years. The band went through many drummers before Jack Quinn but he was the one that clicked.

“I’ve never been as connected with a musician or a bandmate like Jack in my life ever,” said Falcon. The duo have been expanding their presence to Louisville after signing with sonaBLAST! Records last year.

click to enlarge Mallett Chick Falcon warms up her voice while getting ready to record vocals and guitar for The Daddy Sisters new album at La La Land Studio for SonaBLAST! Records on May 9, 2023.

Falcon’s journey in the music scene began during her time as a student at Western Kentucky University. She would attend house shows in Bowling Green, immersing herself in the vibrant local music scene. It was during this time that she was introduced to trans-identities. After learning more about the gender spectrum from her college peers, Falcon began to reflect on her own gender expression.

“I identified as gender fluid. I was basically learning about my own gender,” she explained. “I’ve always kind of suppressed it, but after learning more, I just said, ‘let’s do it.’”

The Daddy Sisters band became an outlet for Falcon to express her gender identity. As the lead singer and guitar player, Falcon could use her music to explore her gender expression and share her experiences with others.

The band’s lively blend of rock and punk features empowering lyrics with themes of self-acceptance and pride. Falcon’s powerful and emotive voice not only embeds confidence in th

click to enlarge Mallett Falcon’s Lisa Frank notebook is filled with the lyrics for her songs. She uses it as a reference while recording her song Bitchin’ Tiara.

e songs but also brings out the music’s humorous and playful elements.

While making the new album, Falcon said it was kind of daunting.

“You want to make the best record possible,” said Falcon. When we were recording the first song, I initially sang it how I always did live and it wasn’t the representation I wanted. It sounded too masculine. I wasn’t feeling that. I wanted to sound more feminine.”

Falcon’s transition includes vocal therapy which affects her singing in the band. She has been training with a professional to move her voice into a more feminine range.

“Queer people and trans-femmes will come up and say ‘hey, it’s awesome to representation in this field. I feel really special that I’m able to be in a popular band and also be someone who’s pansexual and trans,” said Falcon.

Mallett Jack Quinn and Chick Falcon discuss creative direction over the song “Yas Queen” during the first recording session of The Daddy Sisters first album on Feb. 11, 2022. The recording over the song took over five hours. The duo rerecorded several times focusing mainly on the bass drum and the rhythm guitar being the highlight of the beat. Falcon was inspired by bands like The Strokes and The White Stripes that influenced the sound of the Daddy Sisters.

Mallett The Daddy Sisters perform at Revolution 91.7’s Mayhem Festival at Western Kentucky University’s South Lawn on April 29, 2022.

Along with being in the band, Falcon has a passion for refurbishing vintage video games, musical instruments and musical equipment and cooking with her girlfriend, Nina.

Said Falcon, “In 2021 it was so many different changes like, my old drummer quit. My ex-girlfriend broke up with me. And my car crashed. But now, I’ve got my dream car. I’m in love and I got my dream drummer. [It’s] incredible.”

The Daddy Sisters first album “The Beast With Two Backs” will be released on June 28. Their new single, “Be A Girl” is out now on sonaBlaAST! Records