Tuesday Tracklist With Lakum, Van Morrison, Billy Strings, And Tabs

Lankum – “Bear Creek - Live in Dublin”

Lankum has quickly become one of my favorite bands over the past year since the release of their 2023 album False Lankum. From their haunting versions of old traditional folk songs to original compositions in the folk tradition, Lankum’s blend of Irish traditional music with a doom folk feel is completely captivating. This version of their original instrumental “Bear Creek” is off of their latest album, Live in Dublin, and perfectly captures the excitement and energy of the band, playing in their hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

Freakwater – “My Old Drunk Friend”*

Louisville’s own Freakwater are legends in the alternative country genre. The twangy, scratchy guitar on this track compliments the almost lazily sung lyrics about a life spent in a drunken haze. This song just conjures up images of broken bottles and dirty bar room floors. It’s a beautiful, drunken mess.



Alex G – “Gnaw”

“Gnaw” is probably my favorite song from indie rock musician Alex G. The scuzzy vocals and echoing drums pull you into Alex G’s do-it-yourself indie feel, as well as the jangly guitar that sounds almost like an evil version of the Byrds. The only issue with the song is that you’ll want to listen to it again, because it’s a little on the shorter side.

Van Morrison – “Beside You (Original Mono Mix)”

Van Morrison’s classic 1968 album Astral Weeks easily ranks among my top ten albums of all time. It’s a perfect, no skip album. The version of “Beside You” on that album fits the ethereal feel of Astral Weeks, no doubt about it, but I think I prefer this version, recorded a year earlier for Bang Records in New York City. The swirling organ and repeating electric guitar on this version, along with Van Morrison’s strong and iconic vocals, give this version the edge for me.

ØXN – “Cruel Mother”

ØXN, featuring Lankum singer Radie Peat, blends Lankum’s Irish doom folk with more electric instruments and a harsher feel. As a song, “Cruel Mother,” also known as “The Greenwood Side” or “Greenwood Sidey,” is a murder ballad that dates back to the 17th century, but this arrangement is anything but old. The slow buildup all the way up to the chilling, hypnotic climax fits the gruesome tale of murder, almost like the song has been waiting 300 years to be played the way it was meant to.

Thee Sinseers – “Seems Like”

The neo-soul movement has been going strong the last couple of years, and the movement is in good hands with groups like Thee Sinseers and Thee Sacred Souls bringing that smooth, classic soul sound. “Seems Like'' is a perfect example of that retro feel, with its swelling trumpets and heartbreaking vocals, courtesy of lead singer Joey Quinones. The grooving baseline that thumps along throughout the song settles you right into a melancholy mood, and what more could you want from some solid soul music?

Amyl and The Sniffers – “U Should Not Be Doing That”

Amyl and The Sniffers brand of snarling punk rock is a throwback to classic acts like the Sex Pistols and Richard Hell, but with enough young energy and great punk songwriting to make them something new. “U Should Not Be Doing That” is one of their latest singles that has gotten me pumped for a new album that will hopefully be coming sometime soon. If you like the band, you’re in luck, because they will be coming to Louisville’s Mercury Ballroom July 31st.

Billy Strings – “Richard Petty - Live At State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA 3/1/24”

Billy Strings' amazing mix of bluegrass and jam band-style music is only the second part of what makes his music, the first being his songwriting. His latest release, Live Vol. 1, is his first official live album, and has some amazing picks on it from his 2023 and 2024 tours. “Richard Petty” is an, up until now unreleased, Billy Strings original that feels like it could be an old bluegrass tune sung by Ralph Stanley or The Dillards. As an avid Billy Strings fan, the new live album has been playing constantly since it was released on July 12, and I’m incredibly happy they put a version of “Richard Petty” on there. His echoing the lyrics about a lazy slacker who will change his ways “one of these days” just scratches that bluegrass harmony itch in my head.

TABS – “Monsters”*

Louisville rock band TABS shows how electric and energetic they can be on their song “Monsters.” The song has the feel of a 1960s garage rock/proto-punk song that’s been injected with the sounds of old-school arcade video game cabinets, as well as having eerie guitar licks that sound like they could be straight out of some 1950s sci-fi B-movie.

<a href="https://theetabs.bandcamp.com/album/temporal-space-machine">Temporal Space Machine by TABS</a>