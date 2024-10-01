Tuesday Tracklist: Post-Louder Than Life Edition featuring Rage Against The Machine, System of a Down, Deady, And More (10/1/2024)

In this feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7–10 of the songs they've got on repeat right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we'd like? Let us know at [email protected]. You can also keep up with our Tuesday Tracklist and Listen Local picks on our LEO Weekly Spotify account.

Yes, Louder Than Life 2024 has come and gone. For better or for worse, it was a great time! So I’m dealing with the post-festival season blues by cranking up some tunes from bands I’d love to see at Louder Than Life 2025!

Slayer - “Seasons in the Abyss”

Obviously Slayer is going to start this list off. Mother Nature stole our Slayer reunion show from us this year, and I know I speak for all of the Loudmouths when I say we all want it back!

Iron Maiden - “Flight of Icarus”

How cool would that be to see a giant Eddie walking around on the Louder Than Life stage? They’ve played other Danny Wimmer Presents festivals, including the upcoming Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA next week, so DWP could get them here too. I think the last time Iron Maiden played in Louisville, I was a kid, (and that was a LONG time ago). Bring them to us, DWP!

Belushi Speed Ball - “Garth, Let My Family Go” *

I’ve been saying this for years now: BSB needs to be on the Louder Than Life bill. The Loudmouths deserve to get the Belushi Speed Ball experience, book them already! Hell, just for fun, put them on the Bourbon & Beyond lineup next year and watch the chaos ensue.

Rage Against The Machine - “Killing in the Name”

Shooting for the stars here since drummer Brad Wilk said earlier this year that RATM is officially broken up and they "will not be touring or playing live again." But we have a year until then, and Danny Wimmer Presents has the money, let’s make this happen! It would undoubtedly be the largest attended single night in Louder Than Life’s history. And how amazing would that be to hear a massive, sold out festival crowd all screaming “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me” in unison! The neighbors will love that!

Knocked Loose - “Blinding Faith” *

Back on the more realistic side of things, Knocked Loose at next year’s Louder Than Life is definitely more of a possibility than probably any other band on this list. But for the love of God, put them on one of the main stages this time! And make them one of the headliners for whatever night they play, with only one or two bands playing after them. It’s time, DWP. They’ve earned it.

Deftones - “Rosemary”

Even though the wife and I already have tickets to see them in March in Indianapolis, I’d be more than happy to see them again in September right in our own backyard. Yet another band that has never played Louder Than Life before, but absolutely should. And judging from the amount of Deftones tee shirts I saw at this year’s LTL, they’d obviously be a very welcomed addition. And thank you to my wife, who is a huge Deftones fan, for picking this song.

Deady - “Have a Bad Time” *

This year, 2 weeks before the festival began, Louder Than Life announced a “Which unsigned band do you want to see?” contest in which whomever had the most votes won a spot on the bill. I’m still not sure who won, (if anyone, they never announced the winner that I’m aware of), but it should have been Deady by a landslide. Louisville’s hardest working band absolutely deserves to be on next year’s lineup. Vocalist Mandy Keathley is one of the most entertaining frontpeople in Louisville music, and I am fairly certain Deady would win over the Loudmouths within minutes. And they would have a massive crowd at whatever stage they play by the end of their set because Deady isn’t really a band you’re just going to walk away from; you’re going to need to see what’s going on. Then before you know it, their music has hooked you and pulled you in, and you’re not leaving until the end!

Stonecutters - “Worms Will Feast” *

Yet another local band that deserves a spot on the bill. Vocalist/guitarist Brian Omer has been melting faces off with his sludge/thrash/hardcore punk band Stonecutters for almost two decades now. They’re heavy and powerful as fuck, and the Loudmouths will be all about them! No one will walk away from their set disappointed, and I can guarantee it’d be one of the wildest pits of the entire festival!

System of a Down - “Sugar”

Definitely aiming for the stars again with this pick seeing as how you can count on one hand how many shows they do a year anymore, most of which happen on the West Coast. Plus no one in the band seems to have any interest in doing a full tour, which would help the chances of landing them for LTL. But still, you never know. Like Rage Against The Machine, getting them as a headliner one night would absolutely be the highest attended night in LTL history. Now, if they could get both of them to headline separate nights next year, I don’t think Louisville would be able to accommodate the number of people who would come in for the festival.

AC/DC - “Let There Be Rock”

In reality, getting AC/DC for Louder Than Life is about as probable as getting Rage Against The Machine or System of a Down. They just wrapped up a European tour a month ago and as of the moment have no future tour dates lined up. But again, you never know. Yeah, they’re old as fuck now and it’s basically the Angus Young and Brian Johnson show with fill-in musicians, but I think we’d all love to get one more shot at seeing the legends live. Why not at Louder Than Life?