Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

Tuesday Tracklist: Louder Than Life Edition featuring Slipknot, Clutch, Marky Ramone, Slayer And More

Louder Than Life is here! It’s time to dive head first into the pit!

Sep 24, 2024 at 12:38 pm
Tuesday Tracklist: Louder Than Life Edition featuring Slipknot, Clutch, Marky Ramone, Slayer And More
In this feature, a different LEO staff member is supposed to share 7–10 of the songs they've got on repeat right now. However, I couldn’t narrow this down to just 10 tracks, so I’m going with lucky number 13 in celebration of Louder Than Life. And with over 130 acts playing this year, narrowing this down was not an easy task. But these are a few of the band/artists playing that I am most looking forward to seeing.

Got a track that you think we'd like? Let us know at [email protected]. You can also keep up with our Tuesday Tracklist and Listen Local picks on our LEO Weekly Spotify account.

Touché Amoré - “Nobody’s”

I’m sorry to say that I was basically unfamiliar with this band prior to this year’s Louder Than Life lineup announcement. I’d heard of them, but I don’t believe I’d ever given them a chance. And that’s a shame because I’ve been missing out for quite a while now, (they’re in their 17th year as a band). Excellent melodic post-hardcore. “Nobody’s” is the first single off the upcoming album Spiral in a Straight Line, and it’s been on repeat for me quite a bit lately, as well as their last full-length album Lament. If they aren’t directly influenced by 90’s Louisville post-hardcore/math rock, they are definitely influenced by bands that were.

Touché Amoré plays Thursday, September 26 at 2:15 p.m. on the Decibel Stage.


Ramones - “I Wanna Be Sedated”

Greatest band ever! Although all of the original members have since passed away, drummer Marky Ramone is still keeping the music and legacy alive. Marky, (who replaced original drummer Tommy Ramone in 1978), played on the Road To Ruin album a scant three weeks after joining the band, helping to create this Ramones classic.

Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones Classics plays Thursday, September 26 at 6:20 p.m. on the Decibel Stage.

Slipknot - “Surfacing”

Although I had no idea who they were at the time, I was lucky enough to catch Slipknot on Ozzfest 1999 and was blown away by these 9 crazy guys in jumpsuits and masks in the summer heat beating on drums, kegs, and each other. Their debut album became a staple in my CD player shortly thereafter, and is still my favorite Slipknot album. It is inarguably one of the best metal albums of the 1990’s, and they are celebrating its 25th anniversary on this tour. I’m not going to ruin the surprise if you don’t already know what’s in store. But if you do, then you know why I’m so excited to see them at LTL this year! So without further ado, here is your new national-fucking-anthem!

Slipknot plays Thursday, September 26 at 9:30 p.m. on Main Stage 1


Clutch - “Burning Beard”

You can probably count on one hand the number of bands that lasted more than three decades with the same lineup, and Clutch is one of them. Since 1991, the same four guys have been tearing it up year after year through 13 studio albums to date, and still going strong. The thing I love about Clutch is their live shows. You never know what you’re going to hear, as it’s never the same setlist twice. And since they’ve never had any bonafide hits, there’s no such thing as a deep cut. I’ve seen them several times and have never been disappointed. “Burning Beard” is overall my favorite track of theirs, and luckily one they play live pretty frequently.

Clutch plays Friday, September 27 at 4:50 p.m. on Main Stage 2


Anthrax - “Caught in a Mosh”

The most underrated of thrash metal’s “The Big 4”, Anthrax’s Among The Living album has been in rotation for me first in my cassette deck, then in my cd player, and now in streaming, fairly frequently for the past 38 years. “Caught in a Mosh” is arguably the most well-known track and pretty much their anthem. Stomp, stomp, stomp!

Anthrax plays Friday, September 27 at 5:35 p.m. on Main Stage 1


Slayer - “Raining Blood”

No song better defines Louder Than Life than this one right here! Fuckin’ SLAYER!

Slayer plays Friday, September 27 at 9:25 p.m. on Main Stage 1


Dropkick Murphys - “Barroom Hero”

Through numerous lineup changes that have seen original bassist Ken Casey take over on lead vocals, the boys from Boston have not stopped kicking, so to speak. Their first full length album Do or Die instantly connected with me back in 1997 and is still a favorite to this day. A big reason for that is this song right here. Although with only a 40 minute set at LTL, I doubt we’ll hear this one, it does look like it’s made its way back into their setlist fairly often over the past couple of years. Let’s go Murphys!

Dropkick Murphys play Saturday, September 28 at 5:20 p.m. on Main Stage 1


Body Count - “Fuck What You Heard”

Ice-muthafuckin-T! Obviously “Cop Killer” would be my choice for Body Count, but it’s not on Spotify. Over 30 years after its release, the song is still just as controversial. But it’s their new track “Fuck What You Heard” that is most relevant to the moment, comparing both political parties to gangs with the terms Democrips and Bloodpublicans and how they have single-handedly divided the entire nation. And you know what, he’s not wrong! “Fuck whatcha heard, both wings are on the same bird.”

Body Count plays Saturday, September 28 at 7:45 p.m. on the Reverb Stage


Mastodon - “Blood and Thunder” (featuring Neil Fallon)

Mastodon are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Leviathan, so expect their 50 minute set at LTL to be heavy on tracks from that. Although they just put out a great new collab single with Lamb of God, let’s go back to that landmark record from 2004, when many of us who were looking for a glimmer of hope for metal’s future were suddenly crushed beneath the weight of the mighty Mastodon. 

Mastodon plays Saturday, September 28 at 8:30 p.m. on the Decibel Stage


Mötley Crüe - “Too Fast For Love”

My wife’s pick. Never forget, Motley Crue used to be a great band! And this track, with its mix of hard rock, glam and punk, is an excellent reminder of that. And in the words of the great philosopher Vince Neil: “So, uh, keep on rockin, shout at the devil, and uhhhhhhh, bedoo…getchoo some feel good stuff if four rehh...a big ol, bigol 4-0 you man!” (Actual quote from his viral drunken Cameo video)

Mötley Crüe plays Saturday, September 28 at 9:20 p.m. on Main Stage 1


Gojira - “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" (featuring Marina Viotti)

Gojira’s performance of this classic French revolutionary song with opera singer Marina Viotti at the Conciergerie during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is easily one of the greatest moments in metal history! If you missed this somehow, stop whatever you’re doing and watch this immediately! I am definitely looking forward to their performance at LTL.

Gojira plays Sunday, September 29 at 5:20 p.m. on Main Stage 1

Judas Priest - “Invincible Shield”

September 6, 1974 saw the release of Judas Priest’s first album Rocka Rolla. 50 years and 19 studio albums later, the band is still going strong! Their latest album, 2024’s Invincible Shield, (released 50 years after their debut), is absolute proof of that and is, in my opinion, among the best work they’ve ever done. It blows me away that a band that has been around that long can still create music on this level, (vocalist Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, and guitarist Glenn Tipton all played on the Rocka Rolla album and are all still with the band - although Tipton no longer tours).


Korn - “Blind”

Quite possibly the worst band name in music history, but it doesn’t matter because the music speaks for itself. And although there are more popular songs in Korn’s catalog, to me none of them hit like “Blind”. From that unmistakable ride cymbal pattern followed by that guitar riff, the build-up on this song is simple but incredible. It just gets into your blood and gets the adrenaline rushing. And when Jonathan Davis hits that “Are you ready” line, everything just explodes! This continues each time the chorus kicks in. The first song on their debut album, “Blind” was the perfect way to introduce Korn to the world. 30 years later, they’re still crushing it!

Korn plays Sunday, September 29 at 9:20 p.m. on Main Stage 1

Jeff Polk
Jeff Polk is a contributing music writer for LEO. A Louisville native and grizzled old veteran of the local music scene since the early ‘90s, he has played drums in several bands that you’ve never heard of in front of crowds as large as 10 people. He is passionate about music and craft beer — possessing a wealth...
