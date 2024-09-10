Tuesday Tracklist: Latin Music featuring Magda Sanchez, Celia Cruz and Asly Toro

In this feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7–10 of the songs they've got on repeat right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we'd like? Let us know at [email protected] or at the author's email below. You can also keep up with our Tuesday Tracklist and Listen Local picks on our LEO Weekly Spotify account.

The Latin Music Awards Kentucky are coming up Saturday, Sept. 21. The event kicks off with a red carpet at 7 p.m. and awards begin at 8 p.m. In honor of this year’s Latin awards season, this Tuesday Tracklist is dedicated to the amazing gift that Latin music has given to the local music scene and the gift it has shared with almost every music genre worldwide.

¡Bailar Contigo! - Magda Sanchez*

Though originally from Cuba, Sanchez has made her mark on the local Latin music scene. This track is one of her most popular and a great one to get in the dancing mood. The Latin Music Award show is a guaranteed dance party.

Hold Me - Menudo

Take this throwback from the ‘80s Saturday morning TV. Menudo, was a boy band from Puerto Rico. While this song isn’t heavy on the Latin rhythms, it was one of their many songs that led them to success. For many young non-Latin American kids, Menudo was one of the first exposures to their culture.

Fruta - Asly Toro*

Born in Venezuela, Toro brings a sultry and soulful sound to her music. She’s graced many Louisville stages and is consistently releasing amazing tunes. Toro has also been the recipient of several Latin Music Kentucky awards.

Si Tu Supieras - Alejandro Fernandez

Alejandro Fernandez’s blood is music. His father, Vicente Fernandez Gomez was in the industry as a mariachi performer. Fernandez has explored Mariachi, Charro, and is a wildly successful pop singer having sold over 20 million records.

Fantasia - Daniel Whit*

This silky-voiced singer was born in Cuba and introduced to music in the church. He has been the recipient of several Latin Music Awards.

La Negra Tiene Tumba - Celia Cruz

Cruz was one of the most successful female Latin artists. Born in Havana, Cuba, Cruz became the voice of Cuban exiles. Cruz released 37 albums, won two Grammys and three Latin Grammys.

Ojitos Lindos - Bad Bunny ft. Bomba Estéreo

The “King” of Latin Trap is hot on the charts and has been at the top of Spotify streams for the last several years. This Puerto Rican superstar has had a lot of press about his career and probably just as much about his sexuality which he calls “fluid.”