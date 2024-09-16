  1. Music
  2. Playlists
  1. Music
  2. Playlists
Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

Tuesday Tracklist: Bourbon & Beyond Edition featuring My Morning Jacket, Sam Bush, Sting, And More (9/17)

Bourbon & Beyond is here and it’s time to celebrate!

By
Sep 16, 2024 at 9:15 pm
Robert Finley plays Bourbon & Beyond on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 4:00 p.m. on the Yonder Stage.
Robert Finley plays Bourbon & Beyond on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 4:00 p.m. on the Yonder Stage. facebook
Share on Nextdoor

In this feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7–10 of the songs they've got on repeat right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an asterisk.) Got a track that you think we'd like? Let us know at [email protected]. You can also keep up with our Tuesday Tracklist and Listen Local picks on our LEO Weekly Spotify account.

Festival season is finally here! I don’t know about you all, but this is my Christmas time. Eight days of magical, musical bliss. First up is Bourbon & Beyond. Started in 2017, Bourbon & Beyond has grown into the largest bourbon and music festival in the world! And it’s still growing, as this year they’ve expanded it to five music stages and 100 artists, plus the festival’s renowned culinary and bourbon workshop stages. This list was extraordinarily hard to narrow down, but here are a few of the bands/artists I’m most looking forward to seeing. 

In addition, don’t miss the 7 Under-The-Radar Bands You Don’t Want To Miss At Bourbon & Beyond” piece in the latest issue of LEO Weekly, which has also been turned into Spotify playlists as well. Those artists have not been included in this tracklist for that reason.

Sam Bush - Eight More Miles To Louisville (Simply Bluegrass)*

I can think of no better way to start this list off than with Bluegrass legend Sam Bush’s cover of Grandpa Jones’ love letter to our city. My brother, who is Production Manager for the Louisville Orchestra, works very closely with all artists who do shows with the orchestra, and he says that the two-time International Bluegrass Hall of Fame inductee, (once as a member of New Grass Revival, and once as a solo artist), and 14 time Grammy Award nominee, (winning it three times), is one of the nicest, friendliest people he has ever had the pleasure of working with. In other words, he’s the real deal! And you owe it to yourself to see this living legend in person.

The Sam Bush Band plays Thursday, September 19 at 7:10 p.m. on the Bluegrass Situation Stage.

Beck - Saw Lightning

I’m expecting Beck’s set to be one of the highlights of Bourbon & Beyond this year, and I am definitely looking forward to catching him live for the first time. And although he has a million different memorable songs I could have picked for this, I’m going with the 2019 Pharrell Williams collab. A jangly, danceable, bluesy, folky, hip hop mash up that melds the best of both worlds from both collaborators.

Beck plays Thursday, September 19 at 7:50 p.m. on the Barrel Stage.

Slideshow

7 Under-The-Radar Bands You Don’t Want To Miss At Bourbon & Beyond

These bands and artists offer more than enough reasons to show up early.
Grace Bowers Friday, September 20 | 1:50 p.m. - 2:20 p.m.Beyonder StageWhat if I told you that one of the most gifted and most praised up-and-coming guitarists around was playing an early afternoon set at Bourbon & Beyond? And what if I told you this Gibson-endorsed guitarist has been sought after by world-famous musicians such as Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, and Tyler Childers, among others? Now, what if I told you that this guitarist was only 17 years old? Would you believe me? Nashville-based blues, funk, rock phenom Grace Bowers and her band The Hodge Podge are absolutely one of the most incredible acts you have the opportunity to see at this year’s Bourbon & Beyond! Abraham Alexander Friday, September 20 | 4:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.Yonder StageBorn in Athens, Greece to Nigerian immigrants, Abraham Alexander and his family moved to Ft. Worth, TX when he was 11 to escape the racial tensions of his birthplace. Adopted after losing his mother in a car accident with a drunk driver, Abraham’s life changed for the better after he was given a guitar and found his true calling in life. With deep, introspective lyrics dealing with loss, redemption, longing, anguish, and joy backed musically by elements of folk, pop, rock, soul, R&B, and gospel, Abraham Alexander is undeniably one of the most powerful voices in new music. New Dangerfield Friday, September 20 | 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Bluegrass Situation StageNew Dangerfield was originally conceptualized in 2023 by award-winning banjoist Tray Wellington, (who also plays a solo set at B&B on Saturday), who enlisted three other acclaimed Black roots musicians: multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Kaïa Kater, bassist Nelson Williams, and fiddler and singer Jake Blount. Together, they are torchbearers of liberating and bringing back what a century of forgetfulness and erasure has taken away - public awareness of the Black string band tradition. The band chose its name as a tribute to Dangerfield Newby, a Black man who raided Harper's Ferry with John Brown. Dangerfield's story reveals the moments of unspeakable tragedy and fierce resistance woven into the Black string band tradition. Love, grief, rage, and humor have been passed down in this music for hundreds of years; ancient emotions, now given voice in the music of New Dangerfield. The Local Honeys Sunday, September 22 | 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Bluegrass Situation StageThough many artists are defined by place, only a handful of artists come to define the places they’re from. The Local Honeys are Kentucky and Kentucky runs through their veins. For almost a decade, the duo of Montana Hobbs and Linda Jean Stokley have been defining the sound of real deal, honest-to-god Kentucky music. Carefully crafted vignettes of rural Kentucky soar above layers of deep grooves and rich tones. Rollicking banjo meets overdriven guitar hooks and blue collar rural grit is met with lush melodies and nimble harmonies. It’s clear the duo is poised to become the defining voices of a new Appalachia. Louisville Bluegrass Band Saturday, September 21 | 3:10 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.Bluegrass Situation StageFormed in 2022, the Louisville Bluegrass Band has taken the area bluegrass scene by storm with their exciting mix of modern and traditional stylings of bluegrass, while composing a catalog of exciting and intricate originals. The band consists of former Classical Mandolin Society of America president and Grammy nominated mandolin and fiddle player Mike Schroeder, (Buzzard Rock String Band, Cloigheann, Louisville Mandolin Orchestra) - vocalist and dobro player Max Bishop, (Still Unknown, Stillhouse Prophets, Bulletproof Chicken) - banjo and vocalist Brannock McCartan, (Kentucky Borderline, SoulGrass) - and guitarist and vocalist Brandon Kindoll. The LBB brings one thing to their fans at every show they play….Real. Good. Bluegrass. Go see for yourself! Jake Kohn Sunday, September 22 | 12:20 p.m. - 12:50 p.m.Barrel StageWhen I tell you you’re not going to believe the voice on this kid, I mean that literally. At only 16 years old, Winchester, Va. singer/songwriter/guitarist Jake Kohn has the voice of a man that has lived a thousand lives. His rich, raspy baritone voice fills the room when he sings, drawing comparisons to Joe Cocker and Janis Joplin, (personally, I was thinking more along the lines of Ray LaMontagne). He’s been called an old soul as much as his given name, and his talent has been described with such phrases as “once in a lifetime” and “lightning in a bottle.” Ladies and gentlemen meet Jake Kohn, your future Bourbon & Beyond headliner!
Click to View 8 slides

Sting - Message in a Bottle

My favorite song by The Police, updated and re-recorded for Sting’s 2019 My Songs album. While I still prefer the original, there is a lot to love about this version too. There are quite a few small changes added that give it a little more of a contemporary feel, but without losing the integrity of the original. And while it’s not Stewart Copeland on the drums on this version, they did bring in Josh Freeze, so a close second. 

Sting plays Thursday, September 19 at 9:15 p.m. on the Oak Stage.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Although she was raised in Palo Alto, CA, you’d never know it. Guitarist/vocalist/songwriter extraordinaire Molly Tuttle plays bluegrass with as much, if not more, passion than anyone from around these parts. A future legend in the making, Tuttle’s “Crooked Tree”, from the Grammy Award winning album of the same name, is a beautiful number about embracing who you truly are. Check out LEO Weekly’s recent interview with Molly Tuttle here.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway plays Friday, September 20 at 2:00 p.n. on the Oak Stage.

Dave Matthews Band - #41

From his breakthrough Crash album in 1996, #41 is a track inspired by a lawsuit a former associate and manager of the band had filed against them. The title comes from the fact that it was the 41st song they’d written and it just stuck. This is the favorite DMB track of both my father-in-law and my brother-in law.

Dave Matthews Band plays Friday, September 20 at 8:55 p.m. on the Oak Stage.

Robert Finley - Souled Out On You

One thing Bourbon & Beyond is sorely lacking this year is blues and soul artists. And by far the best they’ve booked this year is Robert Finley. Produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and featuring an all-star cast of studio musicians, (including Auerbach), Finley’s 2021’s third album Sharecropper’s Son explodes right out of the gate with this bluesy, soulful number.

Robert Finley plays Saturday, September 21 at 4:00 p.m. on the Yonder Stage.

Tony Trischka's Earljam - Dooley (feat. Molly Tuttle & Sam Bush)

When one of the greatest banjo players of all time pays tribute to perhaps the greatest banjo player of all time, you need to pay attention! After coming into possession of rare recordings of Earl Scruggs, Tony Trischka meticulously transcribed and recorded Scruggs’s note-for-note solos from a number of these. Many were songs that Earl had never recorded. Together with his band, they trace the story of Scruggs from his childhood to his final years. I forbid you to miss this!

Tony Trischka's Earljam plays Saturday, September 21 at 7:10 p.m. on the Bluegrass Situation Stage

The Beach Boys - God Only Knows

Inarguably one of the absolute greatest songs ever written from one of the greatest albums of all time. You know it, you love it, and you probably got married to it.

The Beach Boys play Sunday, September 22 at 4:00 p.m. on the Barrel Stage.

The National - This is the Last Time* (Basically locals)

The pride of Cincinnati! A lesser-known track from their 2013 Trouble Will Find Me album, “This is the Last Time” may be about holding back feelings in a friends-with-benefits relationship, or it may be about heroin depending on who you ask. This track is a favorite of my wife.

The National plays Sunday, September 22 at 6:35 p.m. on the Oak Stage.

My Morning Jacket - Phone Went West*

Finally! The one band that has been consistently requested for Bourbon & Beyond since its beginning gets to grace the stage, and I cannot wait! Their 2008 show at Waterfront Park, (which saw the band play for a staggering three and a half hours), is still one of my all-time favorite shows. And while there are certainly no shortages of amazing songs I could have picked for this tracklist, “Phone Went West” from 2001’s At Dawn album was always my first choice. With its easy, laid-back reggae beat, heartbreaking lyrics about looking for connection, and the band’s penchant for jamming this one out live for several minutes, how could it not be? Here’s to hoping we hear this one live Sunday night!

My Morning Jacket plays Sunday, September 22 at 7:40 p.m. on the Barrel Stage.

Slideshow

The Ultimate Guide To Louisville's Fall & Winter Festivals In 2024

Gaslight FestivalMonday 9/7-Tuesday 9/1510434 Watterson TrailCommunity/Neighborhood Festival
Louisville Fringe FestivalThursday 9/12-Sunday 9/15Actors Theatre of LouisvilleTheatre and performance art festival Louisville Pride FestivalSaturday 9/14Bardstown Rd.Live entertainment, over 150 vendors, drag shows, a wellness zone, food trucks, VIP lounges, and more, it’s going to be a day to remember. Simpsonville Fall Festival Saturday 9/14106 Old Veechdale Rd., SimpsonvilleFamily friendly harvest festival Bourbon and Beyond FestivalThursday 9/19-Sunday 9/22Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Ln.Pop, Rock, Americana, Bluegrass & Bourbon appreciation festival Louder Than LifeThursday 9/26-Sunday 9/29Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Ln.Metal and harbor music festival Dark Castle Fest Thursday 9/26-Saturday 9/28Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.Goth, dark wave, dark folk & new romantic music festival
Click to View 34 slides
Jeff Polk
Jeff Polk is a contributing music writer for LEO. A Louisville native and grizzled old veteran of the local music scene since the early ‘90s, he has played drums in several bands that you’ve never heard of in front of crowds as large as 10 people. He is passionate about music and craft beer — possessing a wealth...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Molly Tuttle Brings Bluegrass Back to Its Roots at Louisville’s Bourbon& Beyond

By Bryce Russell

Molly Tuttle will be performing at Bourbon & Beyond

The Circle Jerks' Keith Morris Is As Punk As Ever

By Jeff Polk

Keith Morris of The Circle Jerks performs. The band will perform at Mercury Ballroom on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Tuesday Tracklist: Latin Music featuring Magda Sanchez, Celia Cruz and Asly Toro

By Erica Rucker

Cuban-born singer Celia Cruz

After Surviving Cancer, Louisville Punk Pioneer Celebrates With New Music

By Erica Rucker

After Surviving Cancer, Louisville Punk Pioneer Celebrates With New Music

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe