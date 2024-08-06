Louisville's Big Stomp Music Festival Offers Something For Everyone

Formerly known as “PeteFest,” The Pete Foundation’s Big Stomp Music Festival returned to Louisville’s Brown-Forman Amphitheater at Waterfront Park this past weekend from July 26th to the 27th, and brought with it well known acts such as BADBADNOTGOOD and St. Paul and the Broken Bones. The Pete Foundation’s reason for creating a music festival for mental health instead of other programs of outreach is not just as a tribute to namesake Pete Jones, but also because “music is a universal language that brings us together.”

The Big Stomp’s mission is to “stomp the stigma” around mental health problems like anxiety and depression, and connect people through music and mindful programming for social awareness. This mission was met this summer at the 2024 festival, which provided attendees with a great time that could be both relaxing and totally electrifying.

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Big Stomp Festival St. Paul & The Broken Bones is one of many bands and artists who will perform at this year's The Big Stomp Festival.

Along with the music, The Big Stomp hosted food trucks, a mobile record store, a Carmichael’s Kids truck, booths for sand therapy and mindfulness, as well as both alcoholic and nonalcoholic bars. There were activities for all ages, and plenty of kids were running around having a great time petting the horses or playing pickleball while parents relaxed and listened to music.

The festival had a lineup stacked with music, with three stages as well as an area for constant DJ sets. Acts ranged from bluegrass groups like the Bibelhauser Brothers to instrumental jazz fusion band BADBADNOTGOOD, allowing for there to be a little bit of every genre for every type of music fan. For those looking for a fun show that doesn’t take itself to seriously, the crowd had to look no farther than Saxsquatch, who played smooth saxophone over EDM remixes of songs from “September” to the “Cantina Theme” from Star Wars, all while costumed in a Bigfoot outfit.

The Grove Stage hosted small acts in a quiet, quaint setting surrounded by trees, which allowed a great place to lay against the trees, close your eyes, and listen to music as the breeze from the Ohio river cooled you down during a hot July day.

The Transmit Stage held a variety of acts throughout the day, like Saxsquatch, along with local Louisville bands like Maggie Halfman and Shannon Vetter. In the middle of the booths and food trucks, it was easy to grab one of Please and Thank You’s famous chocolate chip cookies or a free Ale 8 without leaving the music.

Saturday, between sets on the main stage, spoken word poet Sekou Andrews took the stage as a guest keynote speaker. Andrews, who was nominated for a Grammy in 2019, spoke on his own personal struggles, but brought a fun, hopeful attitude to inspire as well as help their mental health.

Louisville natives DOOM GONG played an electrifying set of psychedelic punk, full of looping, droning synths surrounded by pounding punk rock guitar (and accented, of course, with clangs from a huge gong). DOOM GONG wasn’t the only local group that played a set, which is one of the best aspects of The Big Stomp, its highlighting of Louisville musicians.

The closing headliner, Canadian band BADBADNOTGOOD, played instrumental music from their new 2024 album Mid Spiral, along with amazing visuals projected onto the band and stage from three film projectors. Their set brought a perfect close to the festival, with moments of high energy jamming as well as soft, contemplative instrumentals.

Overall, the Big Stomp allowed for festival goers to choose their own weekend, whether they wanted nonstop dancing to DJ sets at the Transmit Stage or just relax and take it east under the trees around the main stage, the Big Stomp was sure to have something for everyone.



