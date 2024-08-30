Listen Local: New Louisville Music From Full Disclosure, Punji Pit, And More

Full Disclosure

“The Silence” - single

Following the opening organ intro that sounds straight out of a 1930’s horror movie, Louisville-based alternative neo-progressive rock band Full Disclosure launches into their latest track, “The Silence”, (the first single off their upcoming full-length album Elysium - to be released this Fall), with what sounds like the beginnings of a prog rock jam before falling into a deep, funky groove along the lines of Muse and The Mars Volta, but with a little 311 mixed in. Musicians Matthew Oney (bass), August Kingsley (keys), and Luke Stanton (drums), along with The Anchorites’ Luke Pinkowski on guitar lay down a solid performance that draws influence from equal parts modern alt-rock and ‘70s prog rock; certainly not an easy feat to pull off. But the real star of the show here is singer/songwriter Mason Beard’s vocals. The man certainly knows how to sing and honestly is not far off from Matt Bellamy of the aforementioned Muse. Regarding the upcoming album, Beard said: “I wanted to create a landscape that you can almost see in your mind while listening. I’m most inspired by music when it feels like I’m actually inside the song when I listen to it. That was kind of the goal here. A full journey with a clear point A and point B, but with vast dynamics in between so that you totally lose track of time along the way.” If “The Silence” is any indication, Elysium is going to be a journey you’re gonna want to take!

linktr.ee/fulldisclosure





Godawfuls

Half Hot and Bothered - EP

The Godawfuls’ latest five-song EP “Half Hot and Bothered” has been on repeat quite a bit for me since they released it a few weeks back. When you describe your band as “Three fellas from Kentucky makin’ songs about hard living, heavy drinking & fast women,” then you’ve got my attention! And they really landed on my radar after I caught one of their high energy sets at Air Devil’s Inn a few months back. There is a strong older punk scene here in Louisville, (guys and gals over 40 who, like me, have refused to grow up and leave punk rock behind - hey, not all of us are cut out to be Dave Matthews or Jimmy Buffett fans), and Godawfuls are a big part of it with their straight up grade A, homemade, Kentucky-fried Southern punk rock n’ roll! If I may get oddly specific here: imagine Nine Pound Hammer, Antiseen and Vibrolas jamming out Ramones covers of Chuck Berry songs, and that will give you an idea of what you’re in store for. Definitely punk, but with a 1950s/’60s bluesy rock underpinning. Although the lyrics are funny as hell, the songs are extremely well written and catchy as fuck with some great sing-along choruses. They recently released the Rick Gideons/Fifty Eleven Media, (who had a feature story in the last issue of LEO Weekly), filmed and directed a music video for this EP’s closing track, “Her Dad Sells Pot” that’s pretty damn funny! For a band called Godawfuls, they’re actually really goddamn good!

linktr.ee/godawfuls





Nick Teale

Glitterfingers - album

I love when Louisville singer/songwriter/guitarist Nick Teale sends me anything new he’s recorded because it’s always a fun surprise to see what style of music he’s going to take on next. And that’s what I absolutely love and admire about this man, his fearlessness in taking on whatever genre inspires him to write a song. Nick Teale’s niche in the music industry is that he doesn’t have one, and his second full-length album, Glitterfingers, certainly cannot be defined by any specific genres. You want Sturgill Simpson and James Taylor? There’s “Angel Wings”. Ever wonder what Meatloaf and Queen would sound like together? Here’s “Karaoke Queen”. How about a Russian folk ballad? “Aleksandra” (written by composer Sergei Nikitin, which Nick impressively sings completely in Russian). You want some Steely Dan-style jazzy yacht rock? You got it: “Half Genius”. Cat Stevens-style ballad? “Drive You Home”. Bluegrass with an upbeat ragtime tempo, (complete with kazoo)? “Bigscreen TV”. Punchy, bluesy Americana? “Heavy Hand”, (which is a cover of A Girl Named Earl song). What about Bob Dylan? Nick’s got you covered with “Unclear”, (in which he sings with full Bob Dylan-esque enunciation). And why not cap it all off with some good old fashioned epic Viking metal: “Sail On”. Nick does it all! Every song is different, yet they all flow together seamlessly. Nick’s huge, booming voice the common denominator across all nine tracks here. And no one writes lyrics quite the way Teale is able to; often introspective and heartbreaking, but at the same time comforting and always with a shining beacon of hope. Glitterfingers is truly a showcase of Nick’s amazing talents, and proof that the Teale Appeal is the real deal, ya feel?

tealeappeal.com



Punji Pit

Sweating Bullets, Keeping Beat - EP

Louisville has a rich history with punk rock - one that goes all the way back to 1978. And I can’t tell you how happy it makes me to see these new punk bands forming, playing shows, and keeping the scene alive. Having formed only a little over a year ago, Punji Pit is certainly one of the newest additions to the scene; however, their songwriting skills are on par with that of a band that has put in a lot more miles. I’m not even sure if these guys are aware of it, but I’m hearing a lot of late ‘70s/early ‘80s Louisville punk in their sound. This isn’t far removed from Babylon Dance Band’s early material. Mix in The Replacements and Nirvana and you’ve got a good idea of what Punji Pit is doing here. It’s definitely a very energetic, fun, upbeat, infectious sound full of big hooks that grab hold of you and make you want to pogo, old-school style. But I stop short of calling them a throwback band because there is most certainly a modern feel to this as well, specifically in the way the songs are structured. Although the surf rock-ish chorus of “Drummer Punk” and the grungy “Looking For Life” are strong openers for this four-song EP, it’s the second half that really grabbed me. “Counting Coins” is an energetic burner of a song that Paul Westerberg wishes he could have written. And if Punji Pit’s goal was to finish strong, they couldn’t have done better than EP closer “Erased”, where the band just flat out throws down and the energy level peaks. If this is the future of Louisville punk, then we are in good hands!

linktr.ee/punjipit





Wyld Ryde

Having seen what band vocalist/guitarist Chief refers to as their “rolling billboard of a bus” a handful of times around the city, (if you’ve seen it - all decked out in band photos and logos - you’ll remember it), I knew who Wyld Ryde was before they contacted me. Or at least I had an idea of who/what they were: throwback hair metal. And I was wrong. Although there is definitely an ‘80s hair metal vibe, there is certainly nothing glammed up or pretty here. Wyld Ryde is ugly, gritty, grimy, fist-in-the-air, down and dirty, razor-sharp, expertly played, headbanging, old-school hard rock-and-fucking-roll, warts and all. A cross somewhere between Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite For Destruction, Motley Crue’s Shout at the Devil, Kiss’ Creatures of the Night, and W.A.S.P.’s self-titled debut, with a little Motorhead, Bon Scott-era AC/DC, and late ‘80s thrash thrown in for good measure. This hits hard! It’s the kind of music that makes you feel unsafe and uneasy just listening to it. The kind of music where you can taste the dirt and blood in your mouth, and the smell of cigarette smoke, sweat, oil and gasoline suddenly permeates the air around you. The kind of music that makes you feel like you need a shower after hearing it. In other words; true rock n’ roll! The perfect soundtrack to an all-out brawl at a biker bar! The band is currently working on their first full-length record, (to be released in early 2025), and their 4th annual “One Wyld Nyght” show is coming up at Headliners on November 9th.

officialwyldryde.com