Listen Local: New Louisville Music

Antietam

— EP

Although based out of NYC, Antietam is argu ably the most Louisville band of all time. For those unfamiliar, Tara Key (as a member of both No Fun and Babylon Dance Band) and Tim Harris (Babylon Dance Band) literally founded the Louisville punk rock scene in 1978, which is still flourishing to this day. After the end of Babylon Dance Band, the Louisville natives moved to Hoboken, NJ, got married, and on May 5, 1984, (which just happened to be Derby Day that year), founded Antietam. 40 years later they are still making beautiful music together. Released on their 40th anniversary as a band, "Pitch & Yaw" sees a band that still hasn’t strayed far from their roots. A little less noisy and a little more melody driven now, the band still retains that late '70s/early '80s stripped-down punk rock feel mixed with post-punk, alt-rock, folk, and garage rock. Even today, you can still hear where bands like Slint, Rodan, The Rachels, and other legendary Louisville bands took their inspiration from Antietam, as that early '90s Louisville sound is still very evident here. Key’s and Harris's vocals co-mingle together, weaving a beautiful tapestry over Key’s jangly guitar melodies, Harris's walking bass lines, and Josh Madell's subdued but in-the-pocket drumming still creating amazingly fresh, hauntingly beautiful harmonies together after all these years is truly a sound to treasure. "Pitch & Yaw" is an absolute necessity.

antietamnyc.bandcamp.com



Belushi Speed Ball

— album

After ten years, six EPs and two previous full-length albums, Belushi Speed Ball is back with their best record to date! The band isn't taking any bold new directions musically, it's still the same thrashcore goofballs you know and love, just better. Tracks like the first single "My Favorite Color is Pizza," "The Adventures of Rick and Mortarion," and perhaps my favorite BSB track yet, "The Accountant's Due (Stab the Katana)" are absolute rippers. Of course, you get more SpongeBob references with "Eels and Escalators" and the unexpected re-recording of "The Hash Slinging Slasher." And obviously "Glass Bones and Paper Skin" gets yet another remake as well, (its fourth — "We don't talk about three"). And although "PG-13" is arguably their best one yet, (I won't ruin it for you), missing are the wealth of skits that BSB is known for — down to a mere two on this album. Depending on where you stand, that may be a good thing, but I can’t be alone in saying I would buy an entire BSB skit album. But the biggest surprise, and one of the coolest thing they've ever done, is the album closer "Metroidvania is All the Rage," horror rap song featuring Tso Ghostly, Scary Black and Grammy Award winner Yons that is sure to send hardcore metalheads into fits, and is almost certainly the only time you'll ever see "Belushi Speed Ball" and "Grammy Award winner" together in the same sentence.

belushispeedball.bandcamp.com

FALL

— EP

Although I believe they stop short of labeling their band as Christian hardcore, there are certainly Christian themes throughout their lyrics, and unfortunately that's all some people will see. Such a shame because this is not what you'd expect when you think Christian hardcore. You won't find lyrics about praising Jesus and saving your soul. Instead, the band uses their three songs here to unabashedly call out so-called Christians who follow blind patriotism and justifying violence under the guise of Christianity than the true teachings of Christ. Powerful, progressive statements such as the closing line "Vengeance is not the essence of justice. Mercy is" from the track "Bloody," and the line "No justice, no peace. Without justice, the police are a gang" from the track "Blues," a scathing attack on police corruption. Vocalist Michael Spalione is arguably one of the best hardcore vocalists out there, screaming out these lyrics with as much undeniable passion and conviction as frustration and rage at the subject he's attacking. As for the music, when someone mentions hardcore, this is exactly what I think of. Ranging from melodic to progressive to downright brutal, FALL rolls through every change with absolute precision while remaining aggressive as fuck the entire time, bringing to mind bands like Sick Of It All, Knocked Loose, Terror, Strife, Snapcase, Hatebreed, and Earth Crisis. This is music you feel with every ounce of energy.

fall.bandcamp.com

Feral Vices

— single

Feral Vices is one of a very few local bands that really could and should be on the bill for Louder Than Life, as they are better than a good majority of the bands that get booked year after year. With a sound that is quite different from any other two-piece band out there and refined stage presence from a busy touring schedule, Louisville's own Feral Vices is more than ready for that level of expo- sure. Their latest, "All Eyes Ahead," sees the band staying in that alt-rock/post-hardcore/ pop-punk influenced groove that they are so good at, and with excellent results. The song- writing, musicianship, and production value is top-notch. It certainly isn't a stretch to say this is their best track to date. Of the lyrics, vocalist/guitarist Alexander Hoagland said "'All Eyes Ahead' is about how we can become the monster sometimes in our own attempt to right wrongs. It’'s a song about how we can swing the pendulum to the opposite side and how that can be dangerous." Musically, you get a Queens of the Stone Age meets Refused kind of sound with a little White Reaper and Nine Inch Nails thrown in for good measure. This is a very catchy tune with a big hook for a chorus. And that breakdown at the 1:40 mark that drives the rest of the song home is as solid as it gets. You can find "All Eyes Ahead" streaming on all platforms beginning Friday, May 31.

feralvices.com

Radianation

— album

You certainly wouldn't think a one-man musical project that now spans over 30 years would continue to significantly evolve and progress, yet multi-instrumentalist Andrew N. Aebersold has done just that. Under the name Radianation, Aebersold has been creating and releasing music his entire life. Initially his sound was more straightforward electronica and house, but by 2021 a broader range of influence took him in a new direction, and the resulting Project 2022 was truly a great album. However, his latest, Casting Spells, is absolutely mesmerizing! Mixing synth pop, new wave, electronica and EDM with alt-rock, Aebersold has created a sound that is a cross between Depeche Mode, Radiohead, early Coldplay and early Nine Inch Nails, and is truly a sound all his own. Not only is Aebersold a highly skilled multi-instrumentalist — playing all traditional instruments himself — but he is equally skilled in songwriting and execution. Each of these 12 songs takes on their own unique dreamlike soundscape that pull you in and hold you there. He has also mastered the art of producing as well with an overall slick, clean, bright production where all of the instrumentation comes through crystal clear, yet all blend together flawlessly. Aebersold said it best: "Music, when created with intent, can be a spell. I put positive intention into the songs I write, and they tell a story. They have highs and lows, but even in the darkest moments a light of hope shines through. We're not alone."

radianation.com

The Response

— single

Whitney Houston (via Dolly Parton)'s "I Will Always Love You," Prince's "Purple Rain," Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," not only are these love songs that define our generation, but they are also the first three love songs that I happened to think of just now. And you can be certain that history will remember The Response's "Bojangles BJ" in much the same way. Played in the key of loud, "Bojangles BJ" is a modern romantic classic for the ages that evokes raw, heartfelt emotion with every fried chicken pun. Hearts will melt and lovers will swoon when gravel-and-broken-glass-throated crooner and modern day Barry White-esque romanticist Donnie Vagrant sings "She asked me if I could reach the straws. Then she told me to drop my drawers." Word has it that even The Beach Boys's Brian Wilson was moved to tears, calling "God Only Knows" "Complete and utter garbage by comparison" after hearing the line "It's getting spicier than Buffalo sauce. She rocked me, rolled me, Bojangeled me off." With its romantic allure and timeless charm, The Response have crafted a masterpiece that transcends mere entertainment; it's a visceral experience that carves an indelible mark on the soul, and leaves the mental image of Donnie getting blown in a greasy fast food chicken restaurant etched into your mind forever. Bottom line, if you ate at the Bojangles on Dixie Hwy. in 1999, you're probably entitled to legal compensation.

theresponsekyhc.bandcamp.com