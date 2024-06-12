  1. Music
  2. Local Music
  1. Music
  2. Local Music

After International Success, Knocked Loose Returns To Louisville For An Epic Hometown Show

Knocked Loose brings the mosh pit home to Louisville

By
Jun 12, 2024 at 4:26 pm
Knocked Loose returns with two hometown shows.
Knocked Loose returns with two hometown shows. Brock Fetch
Share on Nextdoor

Louisville’s own metalcore / hardcore punk band Knocked Loose will be playing two hometown shows at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. Featuring Bryan Garris on lead vocals, Isaac Hale on lead guitar, Nicko Calderon on rhythm guitar, Kevin Otten on bass, and Kevin Kaine on drums. The band is bringing their heavy and fierce sound back home for what is sure to be two nights of unforgettable, beautiful chaos to celebrate the release of their third and latest album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To.

Louisville and its surrounding area have always had an electric and vibrant alternative and punk rock scene since the late 1970s, and Knocked Loose has been carrying the torch as one of the city’s most popular groups since their inception in 2013, and the release of their first album in 2016, Laugh Tracks.

click to enlarge L-R: Kevin Otten, Isaac Hale, Kevin Kaine, Bryan Garris and Cole Crutchfield.
L-R: Kevin Otten, Isaac Hale, Kevin Kaine, Bryan Garris and Cole Crutchfield.

A mix between metalcore and hardcore, the band brings aggressive and death metal-esque vocals, with weighty and riff-heavy guitar and bass and fast and thunderous drums. With artists like Slipknot, Slayer, Lizzy Borden, and Job for a Cowboy among their influences, Knocked Loose can grab the attention and praise of both young and old hardcore/metalcore fans alike. Along with other bands like Code Orange and Jesus Piece, the band is considered one of the most important acts of the late 2010’s metalcore revival, bringing many younger music fans into the genre.

Part of the Knocked Loose appeal has been their ability to crossover into the mainstream, having played festivals like Bonnaroo and Coachella, which racked up hundreds of thousands of views each online. Pulling fans from the mainstream through their creative songwriting that stretches outside of metalcore and hardcore, engages with fans who may not have listened to those genres otherwise. They have said in the past that their goal is to put hardcore in front of as many new listeners as possible, and they are well on their way to becoming one of the most successful acts to do that.

While expanding on past projects, the band’s new album adds tracks with a slightly more melodic approach, but without compromising their hardcore roots and feel, keeping that raw, anguished emotion that makes Knocked Loose special — in some cases, even going the opposite way, adding even more dissonant sounds on some tracks. This new album is a definite evolution of their sound, though without getting rid of those genre-classic breakdowns and leaving crowds plenty of furious vocals and thick guitar riffs to mosh and slam to.

Bryce Russell
Bryce Russell is LEO Weekly’s music intern. His musical interests cover everything, ranging genres from bluegrass to trap, and avant garde to Irish folk. He is currently studying English and Communication at the University of Dayton. Aside from music coverage, he has also published short fiction and poetry in...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates: Here's Where You Can See One Of Louisville's Most Famous Bands This Fall

By Bryce Russell

My Morning Jacket

You're Going To Want To Add This Bowling Green Rock Band To Your Pride Month Playlist

By Georgia Mallett

The Daddy Sisters pose for a portrait on the hood of Falcon’s prized-possession, her 1984 Nissan 300ZX.

Railbird Music Festival Review: A Weekend Of Refined Americana In Lexington

By Sydney Catinna

Hozier's Railbird set drew one of the largest crowds of the weekend.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe