After International Success, Knocked Loose Returns To Louisville For An Epic Hometown Show

Louisville’s own metalcore / hardcore punk band Knocked Loose will be playing two hometown shows at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. Featuring Bryan Garris on lead vocals, Isaac Hale on lead guitar, Nicko Calderon on rhythm guitar, Kevin Otten on bass, and Kevin Kaine on drums. The band is bringing their heavy and fierce sound back home for what is sure to be two nights of unforgettable, beautiful chaos to celebrate the release of their third and latest album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To.

Louisville and its surrounding area have always had an electric and vibrant alternative and punk rock scene since the late 1970s, and Knocked Loose has been carrying the torch as one of the city’s most popular groups since their inception in 2013, and the release of their first album in 2016, Laugh Tracks.



click to enlarge L-R: Kevin Otten, Isaac Hale, Kevin Kaine, Bryan Garris and Cole Crutchfield.

A mix between metalcore and hardcore, the band brings aggressive and death metal-esque vocals, with weighty and riff-heavy guitar and bass and fast and thunderous drums. With artists like Slipknot, Slayer, Lizzy Borden, and Job for a Cowboy among their influences, Knocked Loose can grab the attention and praise of both young and old hardcore/metalcore fans alike. Along with other bands like Code Orange and Jesus Piece, the band is considered one of the most important acts of the late 2010’s metalcore revival, bringing many younger music fans into the genre.

Part of the Knocked Loose appeal has been their ability to crossover into the mainstream, having played festivals like Bonnaroo and Coachella, which racked up hundreds of thousands of views each online. Pulling fans from the mainstream through their creative songwriting that stretches outside of metalcore and hardcore, engages with fans who may not have listened to those genres otherwise. They have said in the past that their goal is to put hardcore in front of as many new listeners as possible, and they are well on their way to becoming one of the most successful acts to do that.





While expanding on past projects, the band’s new album adds tracks with a slightly more melodic approach, but without compromising their hardcore roots and feel, keeping that raw, anguished emotion that makes Knocked Loose special — in some cases, even going the opposite way, adding even more dissonant sounds on some tracks. This new album is a definite evolution of their sound, though without getting rid of those genre-classic breakdowns and leaving crowds plenty of furious vocals and thick guitar riffs to mosh and slam to.