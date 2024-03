Donny Osmond Brings Vegas to The 'Ville This June

Legendary performer and music icon Donny Osmond is taking his award-winning Las Vegas production on the road starting this June. He'll stop at the Louisville Palace Sunday, June 23.Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster . Osmond has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.Osmond's show has won a number of publicly chosen rewards from The Best of Las Vegas such as Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production.Fans can look forward to an exciting, adrenaline-filled musical journey exploring his life as one of the most famous entertainers in the world. In this 90-minute spectacle, he performs his classic hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music. You'll even get a little taste of Broadway with renditions of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You."The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he's ever recorded.