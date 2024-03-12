Donny Osmond Brings Vegas to The 'Ville This June

Legendary performer and music icon Donny Osmond is taking his award-winning Las Vegas production on the road starting this June. He'll stop at the Louisville Palace Sunday, June 23.
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Osmond has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.
Osmond's show has won a number of publicly chosen rewards from The Best of Las Vegas such as Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production.
Fans can look forward to an exciting, adrenaline-filled musical journey exploring his life as one of the most famous entertainers in the world. In this 90-minute spectacle, he performs his classic hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music. You'll even get a little taste of Broadway with renditions of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You."
The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he's ever recorded.