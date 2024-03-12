  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Donny Osmond Brings Vegas to The 'Ville This June

Tickets are now on sale for his live performance at the Louisville Palace.

By
Mar 12, 2024 at 2:42 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Legendary performer and music icon Donny Osmond is taking his award-winning Las Vegas production on the road starting this June. He'll stop at the Louisville Palace Sunday, June 23.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Osmond has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.

Osmond's show has won a number of publicly chosen rewards from The Best of Las Vegas such as Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production.

Fans can look forward to an exciting, adrenaline-filled musical journey exploring his life as one of the most famous entertainers in the world. In this 90-minute spectacle, he performs his classic hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music. You'll even get a little taste of Broadway with renditions of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You."

The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he's ever recorded.






Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Kiana & The Sun Kings
By Erica Rucker
L-R: Kevin Otten, Isaac Hale, Kevin Kaine, Bryan Garris and Cole Crutchfield.
By Syd Bishop
Listen Local: New Louisville Music
By Jeff Polk
Singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe in a voluminous black gown holding a large crystal ball
By Aria Baci

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe