Black Roses And Virgin Births, What's Happening At Art Sancutary?

Synthwave/goth/post-punk mixture band Black Rose Burning is coming to Louisville’s Art Sanctuary next Tuesday, Aug. 20.A band influenced by nearly every genre of music, Black Rose Burning’s latest album, 2023’s Ad Astra, is a unique blend of post-punk, synth rock, and gothic rock with distinct vocals, pulsating drums, and gloomy synths.Formed in 2018, the band’s echoing, early-goth sound is like a love letter to early works by The Cure and The Cult, while bringing a new energy and progressive feel. Black Rose Burning along with Virgin Birth will be playing Louisville’s Art Sanctuary on S Shelby Street next Tuesday, August 20th at 8pm. Tickets are 10$ and can be purchased on the Art Sanctuary’s website here . This show is 18+ only.