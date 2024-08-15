  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
Cast your ballot in LEO Weekly's Readers' Choice 2024

Black Roses And Virgin Births, What's Happening At Art Sancutary?

Relax, it's a concert

By
Aug 15, 2024 at 1:32 pm
Black Rose Burning Plays At Art Sancturary on Tuesday, Aug. 20
Black Rose Burning Plays At Art Sancturary on Tuesday, Aug. 20 Facebook
Share on Nextdoor
Synthwave/goth/post-punk mixture band Black Rose Burning is coming to Louisville’s Art Sanctuary next Tuesday, Aug. 20.

A band influenced by nearly every genre of music, Black Rose Burning’s latest album, 2023’s Ad Astra, is a unique blend of post-punk, synth rock, and gothic rock with distinct vocals, pulsating drums, and gloomy synths.

Formed in 2018, the band’s echoing, early-goth sound is like a love letter to early works by The Cure and The Cult, while bringing a new energy and progressive feel. Black Rose Burning along with Virgin Birth will be playing Louisville’s Art Sanctuary on S Shelby Street next Tuesday, August 20th at 8pm. Tickets are 10$ and can be purchased on the Art Sanctuary’s website here. This show is 18+ only.
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Louisville's Big Stomp Music Festival Offers Something For Everyone

By Bryce Russell

Nari is set to perform on Saturday, July 27 at The Big Stomp.

Tuesday Tracklist With Lakum, Van Morrison, Billy Strings, And Tabs

By Erica Rucker

Billy Strings

Listen Local: The Latest Louisville Music You Need To Hear

By Jeff Polk

Listen Local: The Latest Louisville Music You Need To Hear

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe