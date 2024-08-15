Black Roses And Virgin Births, What's Happening At Art Sancutary?

Synthwave/goth/post-punk mixture band Black Rose Burning is coming to Louisville’s Art Sanctuary next Tuesday, Aug. 20.
A band influenced by nearly every genre of music, Black Rose Burning’s latest album, 2023’s Ad Astra, is a unique blend of post-punk, synth rock, and gothic rock with distinct vocals, pulsating drums, and gloomy synths.
Formed in 2018, the band’s echoing, early-goth sound is like a love letter to early works by The Cure and The Cult, while bringing a new energy and progressive feel. Black Rose Burning along with Virgin Birth will be playing Louisville’s Art Sanctuary on S Shelby Street next Tuesday, August 20th at 8pm. Tickets are 10$ and can be purchased on the Art Sanctuary’s website here. This show is 18+ only.