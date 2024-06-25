Back Porch Continues Music Series In Goshen

  1. Music
Jun 25, 2024 at 1:47 am
Abigail Fierce to play Back Porch series in Goshen, Ky.
The Back Porch Concert Series is bringing LA-based artist Abigail Fierce, as well as Nick Gusman & the Coyotes, to Goshen, KY for their July concert. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Food is permitted, and entry to all concerts is free, as well as kid, and dog friendly. Abigail, who has memories of spending childhood summers in Louisville filled with kayaking, hiking, and “having Comfy Cow ice cream melt down [her] hands” as she watched the sunset, is excited to finally play music live in Kentucky. 

“To me,” Fierce said in a release, “the Back Porch Concert Series is all about getting together with your community, enjoying the outdoors, and listening to some good music.”

The July show of the Back Porch Concert Series continues a collection of concerts that have been happening since April, with performances by artists Lotis Way, Shannon Vetter & Anna Blanton, Molly’s Midnight Villains, Zeno Jones, Mama Said String Band, and Taylor Katherine Trio.

About the Venue: The Back Porch series is a FREE, family-friendly non-profit community event that takes place on 12 acres in Goshen, KY (Oldham County). Featuring the best music and musicians the region offers. All Back Porch events are FREE, OPEN TO ALL, BYOB, and is kid, and dog-friendly. Bring a lawn chair and a smile. Potluck foods are encouraged. For most events, the venue promotes camping. Each event features a local non-profit as well.

Fierce hits the stage at 7 p.m. for a 45 minute set, followed by Nick Gusman & The Coyotes playing until 11 p.m.

Bryce Russell
Bryce Russell is LEO Weekly’s music intern. His musical interests cover everything, ranging genres from bluegrass to trap, and avant garde to Irish folk. He is currently studying English and Communication at the University of Dayton. Aside from music coverage, he has also published short fiction and poetry in...
