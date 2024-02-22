  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
  1. Music
  2. Concert Previews
Join Us for Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25

3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Feb. 23-25)

By
Feb 22, 2024 at 5:23 pm
3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Feb. 23-25)
Share on Nextdoor
Here's what's we're listening to this weekend in the 'Ville.

FRIDAY, FEB. 23

Laid Back Country Picker w/ Tyler Lance Walker Gill
Whirling Tiger
$10 | Doors 7 p.m.

Pure music with one foot in the truckstop, the other in 1970s guitar rawk. Playing with local host of Honky Talkin'. (Who's also hilarious on Instagram.)

SATURDAY, FEB. 24

Moosetooth, El Bisonte, and Bon Air
MagBar
$10 at door | 7:30 p.m.

Another rockin' Saturday night at MagBar.

MojoThunder w/ Shimona
Zanzabar
$15 | Doors 7 p.m.

Rock out with this high-energy Lexington four-piece, playing with Louisville local Shimona.
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Yons
By Erica Rucker
The Flaming Lips return to Louisville's Iroquois Ampitheater this summer.
By Sydney Catinna
The 10th annual Louder Than Life festival will take place September 26-29.
By Aria Baci
Listen Local: 6 New Releases From Louisville Musicians
By Jeff Polk

All material ©2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe