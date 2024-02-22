3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Feb. 23-25)

Here's what's we're listening to this weekend in the 'Ville.
FRIDAY, FEB. 23
Laid Back Country Picker w/ Tyler Lance Walker Gill
Whirling Tiger
$10 | Doors 7 p.m.
Pure music with one foot in the truckstop, the other in 1970s guitar rawk. Playing with local host of Honky Talkin'. (Who's also hilarious on Instagram.)
SATURDAY, FEB. 24
Moosetooth, El Bisonte, and Bon Air
MagBar
$10 at door | 7:30 p.m.
Another rockin' Saturday night at MagBar.
MojoThunder w/ Shimona
Zanzabar
$15 | Doors 7 p.m.
Rock out with this high-energy Lexington four-piece, playing with Louisville local Shimona.