3 Concerts To See In And Around Louisville (Feb. 23-25)

Here's what's we're listening to this weekend in the 'Ville.Whirling Tiger$10 | Doors 7 p.m.Pure music with one foot in the truckstop, the other in 1970s guitar rawk. Playing with local host of Honky Talkin'. (Who's also hilarious on Instagram .)MagBar$10 at door | 7:30 p.m.Another rockin' Saturday night at MagBar.Zanzabar$15 | Doors 7 p.m.Rock out with this high-energy Lexington four-piece, playing with Louisville local Shimona.