  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
Join Us for Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25

World's Largest Biscuits and Gravy Competition Returns to Louisville This Weekend

The Gravy Cup offers good food for a great cause, Saturday, Feb. 17.

By
Feb 14, 2024 at 4:44 pm
The Gravy Cup will feature original recipes from both professional and amateur chefs.
The Gravy Cup will feature original recipes from both professional and amateur chefs. The Gravy Cup
Share on Nextdoor
Did you know the world's largest biscuits and gravy competition takes place right here in Louisville, Kentucky? Well, you do now!

This weekend, more than 30 professional and amateur chefs will toss their toques (you know, those big white chef hats) in the Gravy Cup ring for a chance at being crowned victor. The event's mission is to raise funds for a local foster care agency, the Boys and Girls Haven.

Participating cooks will present their best gravy recipe to a panel of judges for a chance to win the grand champion title. Participating test tasters get to chow down on delicious biscuits and gravy, and vote for their favorites to win the People's Choice Award.

Some of the local restaurants participating include 8Up, House of Marigold, and Monnik Beer Co.

The Gravy Cup takes place this Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tickets cost and can be purchased on their website. VIP tickets are available for $ and get you early access at 8 a.m.

All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Haven, a full-service foster care agency treating young people who have experienced abuse and neglect. Working to combat the statistics of unemployment, incarceration, and homelessness is one of their top priorities.

Tags:

About The Author

Sydney Catinna

Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.

Follow Us

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Trending in Food & Drink

Owner James Mourier and General Manager Sabrina Felt

New Louisville Vegan Spot Cosmic Bird Has Landed

By Sydney Catinna
chef plating dishes at 8Up in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville Restaurant Week Is Ready To Serve

By Erica Rucker
Owner of Kizito Cookies in Louisville, Kentucky holds large box of cookies

Jack Harlow Foundation Collabs With Louisville's Kizito Cookies, Raising Money For Kentucky Refugee Ministries

By Erica Rucker
A king cake from Small Batch Craft Bakery near Louisville.

12 Places To Buy King Cake (And Paczki) In Louisville (2024)

By Carolyn Brown

All material ©2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe