World's Largest Biscuits and Gravy Competition Returns to Louisville This Weekend

Did you know the world's largest biscuits and gravy competition takes place right here in Louisville, Kentucky? Well, you do now!
This weekend, more than 30 professional and amateur chefs will toss their toques (you know, those big white chef hats) in the Gravy Cup ring for a chance at being crowned victor. The event's mission is to raise funds for a local foster care agency, the Boys and Girls Haven.
Participating cooks will present their best gravy recipe to a panel of judges for a chance to win the grand champion title. Participating test tasters get to chow down on delicious biscuits and gravy, and vote for their favorites to win the People's Choice Award.
Some of the local restaurants participating include 8Up, House of Marigold, and Monnik Beer Co.
The Gravy Cup takes place this Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tickets cost and can be purchased on their website. VIP tickets are available for $ and get you early access at 8 a.m.
All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Haven, a full-service foster care agency treating young people who have experienced abuse and neglect. Working to combat the statistics of unemployment, incarceration, and homelessness is one of their top priorities.