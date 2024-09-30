[Under 21] From Yemen To You: Bayt Al Mocha Brings Smiles

Lounging in the cushy, deep blue booth seats, I peered over to my left and saw my friend studying diligently.” She was actually cracking a joke with my other friends sitting across the table from us. I looked down and saw my gigantic ACT book spread in front of me, I sighed. “Yay, I’m soooo excited for this test.”

But when I looked over I saw my half eaten apple danish and my hot cup of Adani Chai right next to it, I immediately smiled. Nothing is better than food that can put a smile on your face, and Bayt Al Mocha is just the place that offers these special treats.

Bayt Al Mocha is a cafe specializing in Yemeni coffee — a high quality coffee with a unique flavor profile with farming techniques dating back 500 years ago. They also serve American and European coffee and always have special drinks like frappuccinos for those who want a sweet treat as their caffeinated beverage. The Detroit based coffee chain has four locations, two in Michigan and two in Louisville, Kentucky.

Unlike many coffee shops today, Bayt Al Mocha always has fresh coffee beans and baked goods. They source their baked goods from local bakeries. Some of my favorite items in their bakery are their Danishes with multiple different fillings such as apple, cherry, cream cheese, and blueberry. They have the cutest little cakes you will ever see and the flakiest baklava you’ve ever had. To pair with some of these sweet treats I recommend the adani chai full of rich spices, or their amazing mocha drinks with a perfect balance of coffee and chocolatey delight.

I remember the first few times I went there, I was always greeted with a smile by the manager, Mohammed Abouzid.



Their employees are very kind and if I ever had a problem with my drink they would get me a new one, no charge. The employees work hard each and every day and have lots of preparation such as training in different coffee blends, the spices, how to handle customer needs, and keeping the environment clean. The staff will make you feel welcome in the cafe putting a smile on your face by the time you leave.

“My favorite part of managing this restaurant is meeting new people and putting a smile on their faces with our drinks and beverages,” Abouzid told me while sitting in a comfy booth across from me.



Whether you’re a highschool/college student looking for your new study spot, a busy parent on their way to work finding their next pick up beverage, or a little kid craving a sweet treat, Bayt Al Mocha has it all and is ready