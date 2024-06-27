Three Louisville Restaurants Are Closing Soon, Here’s What We Know

click to enlarge Harvey's Left: Cocktails at Harvey's; Right: Ashley Urjil-Mills and Brent Mills with their son Harvey

Harvey's

Harvey's, the Australian café and restaurant at 2011 Frankfort Ave. has been "up to no gouda" in Louisville since 2019. But the restaurant, bar, and cheese shop recently shared some unfortunate news. Owners Brent Mills and Ashley Urjil-Mills are not yet sure of the exact date, but they will be closing their restaurant within the next few weeks, according to their recent Instagram post

"We really tried to make it work and all the love and support and patronage and kind reviews mean so much to us," they say. "We also love our team and know this really sucks for them." Louisvillians interested in Australian culinary traditions and good vibes are encouraged to visit Harvey's and who their staff some love before the business closes its doors.

Australian native Mills met Urjil-Mills when she was studying abroad in Australia. They named their business after their son Harvey, and opened Harvey's Cheese and Nosh at Logan Street Market in 2019. They moved into the former location of the ramen restaurant Mirin in Clifton in 2023.

Aspiring restaurateurs should take note that the Harvey's is offering their space as a turnkey restaurant." We've got a lot of fantastic equipment ready to go," they say. "We'd love to make a deal with someone that wants it all. We've really loved this spot and hope to see the next business there really thrive!"

click to enlarge Lou Øyster Cült via Instagram Charlotte Boyd and Michael Michael Powell

Lou Øyster Cült

Lou Øyster Cült — an unqualified genius-level name for a pop-up oyster bar — has also announced that "the tide has turned" and it is time for their business to "get the shuck out of here." Their endearing use of puns make the news slightly (but only slightly) more bearable.

"The support and enthusiasm around our little roving raw bar has been truly astounding and humbling," owners Charlotte Boyd and Michael Michael Powell shared in an Instagram post. "But our lives look very different now than they did in 2021, and after much careful consideration (and a few salty tears), we've decided to hang up the apron and knives for good after this summer."

Lou Øyster Cült have two final pop-up events as well as a ticketed shucking class planned in the coming weeks. They are especially excited about their event at The MerryWeather on Saturday, July 13 — three years and one day from their first pop-up event at the Schnitzelburg bar. They are also designing a commemorative T-shirt available for pre-order soon.

click to enlarge Señora Arepa via Instagram

Señora Arepa — Highlands

One of Señora Arepa’s two Louisville locations is also closing. The fast-casual Venezuelan arepita moved into the former Taco Luchador location at 938 Baxter Ave. in the Highlands in February 2024. Now, less than six months later, Las Margaritas Veracruz-style Mexican restaurant has announced that they are expanding from their location at 307 Central Ave. to a space at 938 Baxter Ave., currently occupied by Señora Arepa.

So while the Highlands welcomes the arrival of cocina a la Veracruzana, Louisvillians looking for Venezuelan food in a chill setting can still enjoy Señora Arepa at their St. Matthews location at 117 St. Matthews Ave.