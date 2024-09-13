This Smoking Skull-Shaped Drink Is Louisville's Spooky Season Must-Try

If you're looking for the perfect drink to get you in the Halloween spirit, run don't walk to Lou Lou on Market to try their signature Voodoo Punch. This spooky concoction is served in a skull-shaped glass that emits a mysterious smoke. It’s a drink that practically begs to be shared on Instagram.



The Voodoo Punch is a mix of tropical and dark flavors that will have you ready for spooky season in no time. You can expect a combination of fruit juices and rum. The official ingredients include Cruzan Light, coconut, citrus, banana rums, midori, orange, cranberry, pineapple juices



The real magic, though, happens when it hits your table. Thanks to some fun molecular gastronomy, the drink arrives smoking, as if conjured up by some dark forces just for you.



Whether you're starting your night or wrapping it up, the Voodoo Punch is the perfect way to lean into the spooky season. The flavors are rich enough for fall, with enough fruity notes to keep things light and fun. And with its eerie presentation, it's bound to get everyone in the Halloween spirit – whether you're out with friends or just looking for a fun October solo date.

In the mood for more fall concoctions? Check out our list of coffee, cocktails and beer to try this autumn.

