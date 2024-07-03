  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

There's A New Bar & Cafe Open In Nulu And They've Got Great Monday Discounts

The new day-to-night concept offers everything from coffee and breakfast to dinner and drinks.

By
Jul 3, 2024 at 12:57 pm
Moonsong Bar + Cafe brings a concept from Bluestone Lane to life in Louisville.
Moonsong Bar + Cafe brings a concept from Bluestone Lane to life in Louisville. Hilton
Share on Nextdoor
Moonsong Bar + Café is now open off the lobby of the new Tempo by Hilton in NuLu and brings the work of a large, global brand into downtown Louisville.

A partnership between Hilton and Bluestone Lane -- an Australian-inspired premium coffee roaster café and lifestyle brand -- Moonsong Bar + Café is designed to be a space to transition customers from their busy morning into a relaxed, intimate evening.

With a wide range of filling and delicious food and beverage options, this spot is perfect for a morning pick-me-up before work. From avocado toast and açai bowls to breakfast burritos and smoothies, Moonsong Bar + Café has many options to start the day with a balanced and nutritious breakfast. Plus, the coffee menu features everything you need for a caffeine fix including cappuccinos, lattes, tea and espresso.

In the evening, choose from delicious dishes like blackened salmon tacos, an Impossible burger, a fried chicken sandwich and more – plus a selection of sides and desserts. The coffee bar turns into a bar during the evening hours, offering the Tempo brand’s signature Spirited and Free-Spirited cocktails.

Whether you're looking for grab-and-go options or a sit-down meal, the café offers a space to start and end your day.

Oh, and the best part? Every Monday, you can score 15% off your order.by mentioning #MoonsongMonday!

Moonsong Bar + Café
6 -11 a.m. & 3-10 p.m.

Tags:

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working in Hollywood. When off duty, she blogs about her adventures at Sydney to Anywhere. An avid explorer, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Three Louisville Restaurants Are Closing Soon, Here’s What We Know

By Aria Baci

Three Louisville Restaurants Are Closing Soon, Here’s What We Know

The 2nd Annual Louisville Street Food Festival Will Take Over An Entire City Block

By Erica Rucker

The Louisville Street Food Festival is back for it's second year!

The Unexpected McDonald's Anime Collab You Didn't Know You Needed

By Erica Rucker

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most successful anime series in history.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe