There's A New Bar & Cafe Open In Nulu And They've Got Great Monday Discounts

Moonsong Bar + Café is now open off the lobby of the new Tempo by Hilton in NuLu and brings the work of a large, global brand into downtown Louisville.



A partnership between Hilton and Bluestone Lane -- an Australian-inspired premium coffee roaster café and lifestyle brand -- Moonsong Bar + Café is designed to be a space to transition customers from their busy morning into a relaxed, intimate evening.



With a wide range of filling and delicious food and beverage options, this spot is perfect for a morning pick-me-up before work. From avocado toast and açai bowls to breakfast burritos and smoothies, Moonsong Bar + Café has many options to start the day with a balanced and nutritious breakfast. Plus, the coffee menu features everything you need for a caffeine fix including cappuccinos, lattes, tea and espresso.



In the evening, choose from delicious dishes like blackened salmon tacos, an Impossible burger, a fried chicken sandwich and more – plus a selection of sides and desserts. The coffee bar turns into a bar during the evening hours, offering the Tempo brand’s signature Spirited and Free-Spirited cocktails.



Whether you're looking for grab-and-go options or a sit-down meal, the café offers a space to start and end your day.



Oh, and the best part? Every Monday, you can score 15% off your order.by mentioning #MoonsongMonday!



Moonsong Bar + Café

6 -11 a.m. & 3-10 p.m.